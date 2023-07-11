EastEnders fans predict long-awaited ROMANCE for much-loved character

EastEnders fans went wild after the soap hinted at a potential romance for fan-favourite Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) during last night's episode (Monday, July 10).

Fans have been desperate for Bernie, who came out as gay in 2018, to find love and now could finally be the time after a hint was dropped in a conversation with her cousin Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison).

Last night, Bernie got distracted during her shift at the café as she spoke to Felix about her horoscope. Despite Bernie's frustrated boss Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) asking her to do some work, the waitress had other priorities as she asked Felix to read her horoscope.

"Yeah, yeah, I'm coming, I'm coming. Right, so what's my horoscope, then? I'm a Leo," Bernie said.

After a cheeky joke about Uranus, Felix told her: "This will not only make your day, it will make your whole week. Lucky Leo."

Could there be romance in store for Bernie Taylor? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Excited fans are now hoping that this is teasing at a long-awaited romance for Bernie and are desperate for someone to fall in love with her...

Bernie getting a girlfriend WHEN, though? I want to see someone fall head over heels for her and that precious heart of hers. #EastEndersJuly 11, 2023 See more

Is #EastEnders actually hinting at a girlfriend for Bernie? HURRY UP. It's about time. I'm hoping they meet a Pride.July 10, 2023 See more

Love Bernie and Felix sharing scenes in the cafe. 🌈🌈🌈 #EastEndersJuly 10, 2023 See more

Bernie has been unlucky in love over the years as she struggled over her feelings for best friend Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith), who developed a romance with Bernie's brother Keegan Baker (Zack Morris).

In 2021, Bernie was in a relationship with Molly Ellis (Juliette Alexandra), but their romance broke down after Molly disagreed with Bernie being a surrogate for Stuart (Ricky Champ) and Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks). However, they remained on good terms.

Bernie hasn't been in a relationship since but has often shown interest in her fellow Walford residents, especially when she made a surprise confession about Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) earlier this year. Could her luck be about to change?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.