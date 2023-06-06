EastEnders fans predict new arrival after George's HUGE secret is revealed

EastEnders fans think that another newcomer will arrive in the Square after George Knight (Colin Salmon) made an unexpected revelation to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) during last night's episode (Monday, June 5).

There's been non-stop drama at the Queen Vic since Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) discovered that her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) had been secretly plotting to run the pub with boyfriend George's help.

A furious Linda has been struggling to cope with suddenly having a home full of strangers, as George and his daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) have settled into the Queen Vic.

On top of taking over the pub flat, Linda was left even more outraged that George was now involved with pub business after Phil arranged a meeting with George to talk about a collaboration with the Boxing Den.

As the Walford hardman and ex-boxer sat down to discuss Phil's business proposal of "pie, pint and a punch-up" the pair got onto the topic of family.

George looked over at Phil's son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), who has been struggling in the wake of Lola Pearce-Brown's death (Danielle Harold) and is secretly battling bulimia.

"How's your son coping?" George asked.

"Oh, not good. And he's got a history of going off the rails at times like this," Phil replied.

George then told Phil a shocking secret as he confessed that he had a mystery son who he doesn't see.

"I've got a son who does the same," George admitted, "I don't see much of him — his choice, not mine."

This revelation came after Elaine told Linda a shocking secret about the Knight family as she revealed that Gina and Anna's mum abandoned them nine years ago and hadn't been heard from since.

And things didn't stop there, as Linda made another discovery when she overheard George talking on the phone. It turned out that he hadn't managed to sell his bar in Marbella yet, which meant no money was put into the Vic, despite Elaine's promises.

Fans were floored when they heard that George had a secret son and believe that he could be making his way to Walford...

