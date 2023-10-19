EastEnders fans predict SICKENING affair between two SHOCK characters

EastEnders fans are convinced that newcomer Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) and Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) will have an affair as Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) made a bombshell discovery during last night's episode (Wednesday, October 18).

Ravi had an explosive reunion with his ex-girlfriend Priya after finding out that his missing son Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) was hiding in her flat.

After dragging him back home, Ravi was in for another surprise when his secret daughter Avani (Aaliyah James) turned up.

He refused to believe that the 14 year old girl was his, but Priya revealed that she was pregnant when she left Ravi and didn't tell him about her.

Nugget backed up his mum's claims and while Ravi struggled to process the information, his dad Nish seemed over the moon to have a granddaughter in the family.

There was chemistry between Priya Nandra-Hart and Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

A baffled Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) soon turned up and asked Priya what she did for a living, but was taken aback when she joked that she was a stripper during the week and did dog walking on the weekends.

As Vinny gushed about how much he liked dogs, his father interrupted his son's ramblings and admired Priya's quick wit.

Vinny revealed that he wanted to talk to Nish about a loan for a new tenant, but Nish had other things on his mind as he told him: "You're a big boy, you go handle it. Besides I'm busy entertaining family."

Nish and Priya eyed each other up, before Ravi interrupted their flirty exchange by asking to talk about their daughter.

Ravi demanded answers from Priya in private over her disappearance from Nugget's life and she shared a dark secret about her past.

Nish was very happy to meet Priya. (Image credit: BBC)

She revealed that Ravi's late adoptive father, Ranveer (Anil Goutam) was responsible for her vanishing after he told her that she was worthless and tried to assault her.

The evil businessman then paid Priya off to leave the family and issued her a death threat if she ever came back. Once she discovered she was pregnant, she was too terrified to return as she didn't want to lose another baby.

Ravi apologised, but he soon turned nasty again and Priya broke down in tears as she rushed out.

Priya ended up having a passionate encounter with Peter Beale (Thomas Law) while Nish, Ravi and Nugget bonded with Avani.

When Priya returned, as Ravi told her that he wanted to be in his daughter's life, she said that she and their children didn't need him and took Avani away.

After Priya and Nish's discreet flirty exchange, fans now think that it's the start of a forbidden affair...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.