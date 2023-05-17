EastEnders fans predict UNTHINKABLE twist for dying Lola

EastEnders fans have predicted a devastating twist for terminally ill Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) after the young mum's health took a turn for the worst in last night's episode (Tuesday, May 16).

Recently in EastEnders, Lola was forced to quit her job at the salon due to her deteriorating health. With her terminal brain tumour progressing, she's been getting weaker and is on palliative care.

During last night's episode, salon owners Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) decided to throw Lola a karaoke party to mark the end of her time at the salon.

There was panic when Kim forgot to hire a karaoke machine, but the day was soon saved by Vic landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), who offered to lend them hers.

Lola brought along her daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) to join in the celebration, but as the party got in full swing, Lola was soon overcome with exhaustion and snuck outside to get some air.

Poorly Lola fled the party as her health declined. (Image credit: BBC)

After Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Denise realised that Lola was missing, they panicked and frantically searched the Square, along with her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and grandad Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

Billy was terrified when he found Lola collapsed outside the gym in a confused state and struggling to make any sense.

She sobbed as she cried out to her Pops: "I'm scared. Pops. Pops, it's getting worse."

As Billy attempted to get her home to recover, a distraught Lola made a desperate plea to her grandfather.

"Lexi. She can't see me like this, Pops. You have to help me. I can't go like this. Not like this, please," she begged.

Billy Mitchell made Lola a huge promise as she begged him to not let her die this way. (Image credit: BBC)

Billy made her a monumental promise as he told her: "I swear to you. I swear to you, I'm not going to let that happen like this. OK? And I will do whatever it takes to make sure of that."

As Lola made him pinky promise her that he would go through with his words, fans now think that Billy will help Lola die in a devastating twist...

Oh no, is #Eastenders going to do a storyline where Billy helps Lola die. #JolaMay 16, 2023 See more

I feel like they’re gonna do a euthanasia storyline with Billy and Lola.. #EastEndersMay 17, 2023 See more

“I can’t go out like this” “I promise i won’t let that happen” Billy finding Lola feeling confused after she walked away from the salon — and her asking him to pinky promise that she won’t go out like this had me choking up 💔 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/Dk6WQHYBaqMay 16, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.