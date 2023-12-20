EastEnders fans 'shaking' after 'best episode EVER'!

EastEnders fans have admitted they were "shaking" and "bawling" after today's dramatic episode!

And they reckon the exciting ep, which ended with a EXTREMELY thrilling doof-doof, was not only the best episode of the year, nor EastEnders' best ever episode, but the best episode of any soap EVER!

High praise indeed!

And we have to admit, we think we might agree.

Because it was a CORKER.

Nish knew about the drugs (Image credit: BBC)

With just days to go before the Christmas episode involving The Six and their potential murder victims, it was time for Suki Panesar to take centre stage.

As the episode began, Suki was planning to drug her husband Nish, just enough to get him to tell her where her beloved Eve was.

But Nish was wise to what Suki was doing. Because Sonia had let slip that Suki had locked up the GP surgery.

"That means you were in there on your own, with keys to the medicine cabinet," he said.

Suki heard of Eve's murder from the police (Image credit: BBC)

What followed left viewers on the edge of their seats, as Suki admitted everything about her romance with Eve - and demanded to know where she was.

But Nish wasn't about to admit anything.

Instead he told a devastated Suki that he'd paid Eve £10,000 to leave Walford forever.

And that was only the beginning. As Nish got rough with poor Suki, there was a hammering on the door. The police burst in and arrested him for murdering Eve!

OMG!

Eve arrived in the nick of time! (Image credit: BBC)

After the horrifying news, and some really cruel words from son Vinny, Suki dragged herself to the kitchen and prepared to swallow the pills she'd stolen.

Only for the back door to open and EVE herself to step through!

We. KNOW!

The whole episode was as tense as any Hollywood thriller and the fans absolutely loved it.

They praised the amazing performances from Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki, and Navin Chowdhry, AKA Nish.

Not me crying into my coffee at this time of the morning 😩 @BalvinderSopal is just phenomenal! Such a brilliant actress. Tonight’s episode.. omg my heart! #EastEndersDecember 20, 2023 See more

OMG!!!!! THAT EPISODE!!! I ACTUALLY HAVE NO WORDS!!! #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/e0p3kYlti3December 20, 2023 See more

One fan claimed to be "crying into my coffee" when the episode dropped on iPlayer early this morning, and frankly we don't blame them!

"Bawling my eyes out," said another.

#EastEnders ARE YOU KIDDING ME, it’s not even 7am and I’m bawling my eyes out! @BalvinderSopal take a bow! one of the best soap episodes ever!!! #MerrySixmas 💙December 20, 2023 See more

And everyone agreed it was "one of the best soap episodes ever"!

"Best of the year," said one fan. "Best ever."

OH MY ACTUAL GOD 🤯🤯🤯 Struggling for words. THAT EPISODE!!!Best of the year. Best ever.Balvinder Sopal you are my queen!! 👑👑👑👑👑THAT ENDING!!!! Bloody love this programme! #EastendersDecember 20, 2023 See more

My hands are actually shaking I am in awe!!! Possibly the BEST acting I have EVER seen on ANYTHINGGet it watched as soon as you can, you won’t regret it!Thank you thank you thank you @bbceastenders @BalvinderSopal 🔥🔥🔥#EastEnders #TheSix #SukEveDecember 20, 2023 See more

Another impressed viewer said: "Possibly the BEST acting I have EVER seen on ANYTHING."

And another added: "If Balvinder Sopal doesn't win at least 687 awards in 2024 I'm going to make them myself because that woman deserves EVERY OUNCE of recognition."

if balvinder sopal doesn’t win at least 687 awards in 2024 i’m going to make them myself because that woman deserves EVERY OUNCE of recognition. i’m FLOOREDDecember 20, 2023 See more

Thankfully we don't have to wait too long to see how this story plays out. SIXMAS is just days away!

EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. But schedules change over Christmas so check our TV Guide for more information.