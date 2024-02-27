EastEnders fans SLAM Phil's parenting as he ignores one of his children

EastEnders fans blasted Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) parenting skills after he took no notice of his son Raymond during his time of need.

The Walford hardman is a father to four children — Ben, Louise, Albie and Raymond, but although he tries his best to be there for his large brood, his parenting responsibilities went out of the window during last night's episode (Monday, February 26).

Little Raymond has been struggling in the wake of his mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) being sectioned for psychosis.

Raymond was left devastated when his mum Denise Fox was sectioned. (Image credit: BBC)

Given Kat Slater's (Jessie Wallace) history of mental health in her family, she was concerned about the little boy's wellbeing when she saw him on the Square walking to school with Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).

Kat later visited her estranged husband Phil at The Boxing Den and told him she was worried about his young son.

However, Phil seemed like he couldn't care less about Raymond, telling her: "Raymond? Well, it's not my weekend, is it?"

Kat Slater voiced her concerns for Phil's son, Raymond. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat was shocked by Phil's attitude and insisted that he should check in on him since his mum's just been sectioned.

"Yeah, well, when he comes to me, I will, but I'm sure he's fine with Jack," Phil snapped back.

Phil then used the conversation to voice his anger about their impending divorce, pointing out that Kat had moved out so her concern for Raymond didn't matter anymore.

"I was in his life for God knows how long," Kat said.

Phil harshly reminded Kat that she had cut him out of her own sons' lives, so it goes both ways and told her that he had started the ball rolling on their divorce.

Fans were quick to criticise Phil's lack of care towards Raymond and blasted him for neglecting his dad duties when his son needed his support...

Phil not caring about Raymond’s wellbeing unless it’s his weekend to have him. He’s such a great dad. Not!! 🙄 #EastEndersFebruary 26, 2024 See more

phil should be caring about raymond no matter if it’s his week to look after him or not!#EastEndersFebruary 26, 2024 See more

Phil neglecting Raymond 🙄🙄🙄#EastEndersFebruary 26, 2024 See more

Phil's got no interest in being part of Raymond's life but has a framed photo of Albie on his desk? 🫤#EastEndersFebruary 26, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues Thursday, February 29 at 7:30pm on BBC One.