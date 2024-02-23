EastEnders fans predict Denise and Shirley reunion after BOMBSHELL twist

EastEnders fans think there may be a long-awaited reunion between Denise Fox and Shirley Carter.

EastEnders fans are convinced that Denise Fox (Diane Parish) will reunite with Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) at the same mental health unit after Denise was sectioned during last night's episode (Thursday, February 22).

Denise suffered a psychotic breakdown after the ghost of dead Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) convinced her that Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) was working for the devil and was trying to set her up for Keanu's murder.

A manic Denise fled the house with stepdaughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) in the car, but when she nearly collided with another vehicle, she abandoned Amy and wandered into the woods with a Bible in her hand.

She muttered Bible passages as she walked into the dark woods, but when a passing driver stopped to help her, she thought it was Johnny trying to get her and ran away.

Denise's daughter, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) was horrified to discover that her mum had gone missing with Amy. Meanwhile, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) went searching for the pair, until Amy managed to find her phone and tell her dad where they were.

Denise spiralled out of control. (Image credit: BBC)

After gathering a search party at the Vic, Chelsea had a tense conversation with Johnny that her mum said she was scared he was trying to hurt her. Johnny denied her claims, snapping back that Denise was "delusional" and that it had nothing to do with him.

Jack reunited with Amy and soon found Denise in the woods. He chased after her, but Denise hallucinated that Jack was Johnny pursuing her and begged him not to take her.

She screamed and ran away, pleading for her life, until she fell on the floor and Jack reassured her that it was him.

Denise soon realised that it was in fact Jack and she clutched onto him for dear life, insisting that Johnny was working for the devil and wanted to punish her for what she had done.

Jack convinced her to come home with him and kept up the pretence that he was going to take her somewhere safe as the family tried to work out what to do next.

Jack Branning and Chelsea Fox tried to calm down a manic Denise. (Image credit: BBC)

A frantic Denise was terrified that Johnny was coming after her and Chelsea gently told her that she should see a doctor. Denise lashed out and tried to flee the house, begging them to let her go.

Jack and Chelsea managed to calm Denise down, but Jack refused to call the mental health team. However, it looked like someone else was one step ahead as Jack got a knock at the door from the mental health team, who had received a call from someone telling them that there was a person at risk at the address.

Initially, Denise was petrified to see them and rambled about the devil, before the doctor announced to Jack and Chelsea that Denise was experiencing symptoms of psychosis.

She revealed that Denise needed to be sectioned and if she refused, they would be forced to call the police. Chelsea and Jack managed to talk her round into going with them and she was taken out of the Square in an ambulance.

Fans now believe that Denise will reunite with her friend Shirley, who hasn't been in Walford for over a year, after her son Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) claimed that she was in a psychiatric institution, meaning they could encounter each other at the same mental health unit...

Just an idea, now that Denise has been sectioned, do you think she'll encounter Shirley at the same Mental Unit?! Dean has apparently sectioned Shirley (making it seem she wasn't well) and Denise has Shirley as a room mate? #Eastenders @bbceastenders pic.twitter.com/Pe53H3QyWMFebruary 22, 2024 See more

The fact that Denise and Shirl are both in mental health units. I’m sad I’m really sad. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/S7zl5WgObiFebruary 22, 2024 See more

When Denise and Shirl get out the mental health unit they’ll buy a flat together and we can have a Shirley and Hev type friendship again. Denise will divorce Jack and Raymond can join them in his new box room. #EastEnders https://t.co/E9AVHwJg31February 22, 2024 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.