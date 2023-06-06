When is Shirley coming back to EastEnders? Everything you need to know

The Queen Vic hasn't been the same without fierce matriarch Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) pulling pints behind the bar and making savage remarks to her Walford enemies.

The EastEnders legend has been sorely missed by fans since she left the Square six months ago following her son Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) devastating Christmas exit.

And with the arrival of the Knight family who have since taken over the Vic during Shirley's absence, it's left us all wondering — when is Shirley coming back to EastEnders?

When is Shirley coming back to EastEnders?

Shirley temporarily left Walford after the presumed death of her son Mick on Christmas Day.

Heartbroken Shirley was grieving the loss of Mick after he disappeared at sea and lashed out at Mick's new step-daughter Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron) due to her mother Janine Butcher's (Charlie Brooks) evil actions, who was arrested on Boxing Day.

After making up with Scarlett, Shirley bid an emotional farewell to her best friend Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) as she told her that the Square no longer felt like her home and she was going to stay with her daughter Carly Wicks (Kellie Shirley) to get away from Walford.

Shirley then closed the pub and thanked Denise Fox (Diane Parish) for calling Carly, before leaving with bulldog Lady Di in tow.

It has not yet been confirmed when Shirley will be coming back to EastEnders, but we'll potentially see her return later this year.

Shirley made a brief appearance in the soap earlier this year when Carly sent a photo of Shirley to Linda, but she was left traumatised when she saw Shirley's son and Linda's rapist Dean Wicks (Matt DiAngelo) in the background of the picture.

Shirley left Walford after losing her beloved son Mick Carter on Christmas Day. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Where is Shirley in EastEnders?

Shirley is currently living with her daughter Carly, who moved to Australia in 2012. However, it's suggested that Carly may have relocated to England since Shirley and Lady Di went to stay with her.

Shirley is staying with her daughter Carly Wicks. (Image credit: BBC)

What happened to Shirley in EastEnders?

Shirley was left distraught after having to accept that Mick had died in a presumed drowning and blamed herself for the tragic ordeal.

After going on a vodka binge, she was found by her friends Jean and Denise who tried to reassure her that it wasn't her fault. But despite their comforting words, Shirley decided to leave Walford and gave Denise the keys to look after the pub.

She then left the Square to go and stay with Carly, taking the family dog Lady Di with her.

