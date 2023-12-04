EastEnders fans spot HIDDEN clue that an ICONIC Carter is returning

EastEnders fans think an iconic Carter return could be on the cards.

Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans have spotted a hidden clue that could be hinting at Johnny Carter's return to Walford.

Johnny's mum Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has been reeling ever since her rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) returned and set up shop in the Square.

Although he was never brought to justice for it, Dean raped Linda and has continued to torment her ever since he moved back to Walford.

In upcoming scenes, Linda prepares to face her first Christmas without the love of her life Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) after he disappeared at sea last year.

Linda is dealt another blow when she discovers that her children Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) and Lee Carter (Danny Hatchard) aren't coming home for Christmas.

Johnny Carter in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

But it's possible that another one of Linda's beloved children could be joining her this December after fans noticed a subtle clue that her son Johnny may be returning.

In the background of a scene, one fan pointed out a picture of Johnny, Lee and Nancy on the board in the kitchen.

However, it appeared that Johnny's face looked different, leaving fans to believe that he had been recast and therefore hinting at a potential return...

This photo on the board in the kitchen…Johnny number 3 may be coming! #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/O5MLAxtTJADecember 4, 2023 See more

Actor Ted Reilly took over the role of Johnny from Sam Spike in 2016, but left the Square in 2018 after getting a training contract to become a solicitor in Manchester.

Prior to his departure, he had a dramatic time in Walford after he was shot by neighbour Ted Murray (Christopher Timothy).

However, his turmoil didn't end there as the ambulance that was taking Johnny to the hospital was crashed into by a tanker, leaving him fighting for his life.

Johnny was recently mentioned in October, when a concerned Linda phoned him after Jay Brown's (Jamie Borthwick) accident.

She told him that she just wanted to hear his voice and made him promise to be careful on his night out. But could he soon be going on nights out a bit closet to home?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.