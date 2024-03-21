EastEnders fans spot Jade blunder after Dean's EVIL actions

EastEnders fans noticed a mistake during last night's episode (Wednesday, March 20) after evil Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) did the unthinkable to his daughter Jade Green (Elizabeth Green).

After cystic fibrosis sufferer Jade told Dean that she was moving to Pakistan with her mum Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) after her lung transplant, Dean conjured up a truly sick plan to keep her in the country.

When Jade contracted a chest infection, Dean started opening Jade's pill capsules and emptying the contents down the sink.

Dean has continued to cruelly tamper with Jade's antibiotics, wanting to keep her ill to stop her from going to live in Pakistan and stay with him.

But Dean sunk to a diabolical new low last night and attacked Jade while at her charity fundraiser at the Vic.

Dean's evil lengths to keep Jade close escalated. (Image credit: BBC)

Jade has battled on with her ill health, unaware of her seemingly doting dad's twisted manipulations and was eager to host a charity fundraiser before returning to Pakistan.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has been helping Jade organise the fundraiser and the Carter family agreed to host the event as long as Dean wasn't there.

Throughout the episode, Dean constantly lied and manipulated Jean into helping him get into the auction to support Jade and even feigned concern to Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) that he was worried about Jean's wellbeing because she has been panicking about Jade's health, despite the doctor saying she was doing fine.

At McKlunky's, Jade pleaded Jean to let Dean come so he could support her and keep an eye on her oxygen tank. But when Jean said that Dean was barred, Jade defended her dad.

In a bid to worm his way into the event once more, Dean deceived Jade and Jean by talking about his brother Jimbo Wicks who also suffered with cystic fibrosis to make them feel guilty.

Jade begged Jean to let him come and she finally gave in, but when he arrived at the Vic, all hell broke loose.

Jade argued with her dad about moving to Pakistan during her charity fundraiser. (Image credit: BBC)

They managed to convince Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and George Knight (Colin Salmon) to let him stay and while he had a heart-to-heart with Jade, he made her feel bad about moving to Pakistan.

He begged Jade to stay, but she refused, saying that her mum needed her. Dean stooped to another low and used the sympathy card to make Jade feel she was at fault for wanting to be with Shabnam.

"What about what I need?" Dean said.

"I said don't do this," an annoyed Jade replied.

"I'm the one that's been here, looking after you, helping you get better. I know it's not gone as we thought, but..." he continued.

They got into a heated confrontation as he pleaded with her to stay once more. But Jade refused to listen to his sob story.

"I am moving to Pakistan. I am going to live with mum, and there is nothing you can do to stop me," Jade hit back.

As Jade left the conversation, Dean secretly unplugged her oxygen tank so her health would rapidly deteriorate.

Jade couldn't breathe and collapsed onto the floor. (Image credit: BBC)

After a conversation with Linda about her rapist Dean being in her home, Jean tried to evict Dean from the pub with no avail.

Linda's son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) intervened and Dean was kicked out as he panicked about Jade's oxygen supply.

As Jade did her speech, she was unable to breathe and collapsed as Dean was shouted back to the Vic to help her.

He ran over to her and shouted at Jean, blaming her for what happened to Jade.

However, baffled fans were quick to point out how Jade didn't notice there was no oxygen flowing through the tank...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.