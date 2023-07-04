EastEnders fans spot MURDER blunder as Kim Fox is sent to prison

Kim was sent to prison after having a panic attack in court.

Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans have spotted a grim error in Kim Fox's prison storyline after she was sent to jail last night (Monday, July 3) following a panic attack in court.

Kim had been convinced that she was going to prison in the run-up to her court appearance for crashing her new car into the Argee Bhajee earlier this year, but her friends and family brushed off her concerns, convinced she would get community service at the very most.

However, Kim has been plagued with panic attacks since the accident, and despite trying to hide them from her loved ones, Denise and Howie know that she needs professional help.

Kim had a panic attack as the CCTV played in court. (Image credit: BBC)

But, before they could get Kim an appointment with a doctor, Kim found herself sent to jail in a shock twist in last night's EastEnders after she suffered a panic attack in the dock and the judge didn't take kindly to the disruption in court.

The judge thought Kim was playing up, when really she was having a panic attack. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim's family watched in horror as she was carted off to jail, but while fans were heartbroken for poor Kim, they also couldn't help but notice an error in the storyline as Kim's appearance in court played out.

It was seeing her accident playing out on CCTV in the court that kicked started Kim's panic attack, but viewers noticed that while the cameras managed to capture Kim's car plunging into the side of the Argee Bhajee from every angle, they conveniently missed Walford serial killer Gray Atkins dumping Tina Carter's body there back in December 2020.

They took to social media to share their findings...

So CCTV just happened to catch Kim's dangerous driving yet when Gray disposed of Tina's remains under The Argee Bhajee or brutally pushed Kush to his death any camera's were conveniently not working really? #EastEnders 🤔July 3, 2023 See more

So cameras caught Kim crashing into the Argee Bhajee, but they didn’t catch Gray dumping Tina’s body. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/wvI9kEmJRdJuly 3, 2023 See more

Fans also took to Twitter to share how upsetting it was so see the usually bubbly Kim looking so panicked as she was taken to a prison cell...

How could they do that to Kim? That was uncomfortable to watch #EastendersJuly 3, 2023 See more

I've just watched tonight's #EastEnders - it was distressing seeing Denise when Kim was removed from court having her panic attack 😧July 3, 2023 See more

I miss when Kim was the comic relief and her only crime was breaking into the minute mart drunk or overflowing the bath, I don’t like seeing her like this 😢 #EastEndersJuly 3, 2023 See more

The good news is Kim won't be in jail for long, because EastEnders spoilers for Monday, July 10 have revealed we will see Kim being welcomed home by her family.

Kim is a broken woman after doing her time in jail. (Image credit: BBC)

After doing her time Kim is feeling overwhelmed and leaves the prison before her family can collect her, but when she finally gets back to the Square she's stunned to be confronted by her family and friends, who have gathered for a surprise welcome home party arranged by Felix Baker.

Now she is out of prison will Kim be able to get the medical help she so desperately needs?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.