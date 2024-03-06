EastEnders fans spot something ODD in Whitney's hospital scenes

EastEnders fans were baffled by a glaring blunder during Whitney Dean's (Shona McGarty) hospital scenes in last night's episode (Tuesday, March 5).

Whitney and her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) went to Milton Keynes to see her step-mum Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

The couple decided to stay with Bianca after she revealed she was in a bad place following a split from her long-term partner Terry Spraggan.

When the pair arrived at Milton Keynes, the pair clashed with two tearaway kids, Britney and Taylor. But when Whitney caught Britney rifling through the bins for food, she was horrified.

Bianca told her that Britney's mum Keeley was a drug addict and Whitney vowed to help the neglected teenager as she reminded Whitney of her younger self.

Over the five weeks, Whitney bonded with Britney and was concerned about her welfare, even confronting Keeley for putting her daughter in danger.

Whitney was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car. (Image credit: BBC)

The showdown with Keeley turned into a blazing row and Britney did a runner. Whitney chased after her and promised she would do everything she could to look after her.

However, tragedy struck when Whitney was hit by a speeding car after pushing Britney out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

A pregnant Whitney was rushed to hospital with Zack, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Bianca by her side. After being checked over, she was sent for an ultrasound to check if her baby was okay.

The couple were flooded with relief when Whitney and the baby were given the all clear.

Whitney didn't have a single mark on her after a car ploughed into her. (Image credit: BBC)

Despite the nightmare ordeal, Whitney returned to the estate and had seemingly forgotten that she had been involved in an accident as she was hellbent on finding Britney, whose mum had been arrested for drugs.

But it wasn't the accident that got fans talking, it was the fact that Whitney didn't have a scratch on her after being hit by a car and made a miraculous recovery within minutes...

Whitney get smacked by a car literally 12 hours ago and yet not a single mark on her, soap magic#EastEndersMarch 5, 2024 See more

Get hit by a car and face is still perfect. No bleeding. Bangle earrings still intact 👀#EastEndersMarch 5, 2024 See more

So Whitney gets hit by a car and is up within minutes. Make it make sense #EastEndersMarch 5, 2024 See more

How is Whitney’s makeup still intact and perfect after being in a car accident?? #eastendersMarch 5, 2024 See more

#EastEnders Whitney bounced back from getting hit by that car like this.... Ridiculous episode. pic.twitter.com/e6wR1LOvdjMarch 5, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.