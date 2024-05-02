EastEnders fans stunned as CELEBRITY guest pops up in the Vic tonight

EastEnders fans are happy that a celebrity pays a surprise visit to the Queen Vic in tonight's episode.

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, May 2) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders fans are stunned as a celebrity guest makes an appearance in the Vic tonight to see Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff).

Their appearance is teased when Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) tells Zack Hudson (James Farrar) that they're going to the Vic later to meet Johnny's "really famous mate" and celebrate getting their foster daughter Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell) back home.

Later on, the Walford residents are surprised to see singer and actor Olly Alexander, who is representing the UK in Eurovision 2024, walk into the Vic to visit his friend Johnny.

As Johnny orders them drinks, Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) asks him: "You're that singer, right? I saw you on Gogglebox."

Johnny is in disbelief that Penny doesn't know who he is and proudly announces that he's Olly Alexander.

"He's doing Eurovision," Johnny adds.

Eurovision 2024 contestant Olly Alexander makes a pit stop at the Queen Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

Penny asks Johnny how he knows Olly and he cheekily replies that they've known each other for "Years and Years," which is a joke referring to the name of Olly's band.

"We met in a bar in Manchester. I must've been drunk because I thought he was funny," Olly says.

It's not long before Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) introduces herself and Britney goes up to him for a picture, before asking him if he's going to win Eurovision.

As Olly poses for a selfie with her, he says: "Oh, I'm going to try. Got rehearsals around the corner. Last ones before we fly to Malmo. So I'm loosening the vocal chords."

Penny gets her flirt on and tells Olly that he should loosen a couple of buttons on his shirt because "sexy sells."

"He has got nothing to worry about. His tune Dizzy is a banger. And remember, if you need any last-minute backup dancers, I'll fly over, easy," Johnny jokes.

Olly is given a hero welcome by the Walford residents. (Image credit: BBC)

"Johnny, I want to win, babe. If the UK has to rely on your two steps we're all doomed," Olly quips back.

The punters erupt into applause and cheer as they all wish him luck for the competition.

The jokes keep on coming though as Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) says to Whitney and Zack: "I mean, I think it's a sin that he don't like girls. I'd give him douze points if I was in my twenties."

That's not the only surprise in store as Whitney gets down on one knee and proposes to Zack!

Fans are pleased to see Olly Alexander make a cameo in the episode...

Nice to see @alexander_olly in #Eastenders ❤️🇬🇧 #eurovision pic.twitter.com/7GzG1V7MiIMay 2, 2024

Oh hi Olly 👋🏼 bloody short scene though 😅 #eastenders pic.twitter.com/8W2uYWwdr4May 2, 2024

olly on tomorrow's eastenders ahh can't wait 😁 #eastendersMay 1, 2024

“I think ITS A SIN that he don’t like girls” - Bianca served an iconic line in todays episode about Olly 😂😂 #EastEndersMay 2, 2024

How does Johnny know Olly please 😭✋ #EastEndersMay 2, 2024

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.