EastEnders fans stunned as CELEBRITY guest pops up in the Vic tonight
EastEnders fans are pleased to see a celebrity make an appearance in the Vic tonight.
*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, May 2) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*
EastEnders fans are stunned as a celebrity guest makes an appearance in the Vic tonight to see Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff).
Their appearance is teased when Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) tells Zack Hudson (James Farrar) that they're going to the Vic later to meet Johnny's "really famous mate" and celebrate getting their foster daughter Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell) back home.
Later on, the Walford residents are surprised to see singer and actor Olly Alexander, who is representing the UK in Eurovision 2024, walk into the Vic to visit his friend Johnny.
As Johnny orders them drinks, Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) asks him: "You're that singer, right? I saw you on Gogglebox."
Johnny is in disbelief that Penny doesn't know who he is and proudly announces that he's Olly Alexander.
"He's doing Eurovision," Johnny adds.
Penny asks Johnny how he knows Olly and he cheekily replies that they've known each other for "Years and Years," which is a joke referring to the name of Olly's band.
"We met in a bar in Manchester. I must've been drunk because I thought he was funny," Olly says.
It's not long before Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) introduces herself and Britney goes up to him for a picture, before asking him if he's going to win Eurovision.
As Olly poses for a selfie with her, he says: "Oh, I'm going to try. Got rehearsals around the corner. Last ones before we fly to Malmo. So I'm loosening the vocal chords."
Penny gets her flirt on and tells Olly that he should loosen a couple of buttons on his shirt because "sexy sells."
"He has got nothing to worry about. His tune Dizzy is a banger. And remember, if you need any last-minute backup dancers, I'll fly over, easy," Johnny jokes.
"Johnny, I want to win, babe. If the UK has to rely on your two steps we're all doomed," Olly quips back.
The punters erupt into applause and cheer as they all wish him luck for the competition.
The jokes keep on coming though as Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) says to Whitney and Zack: "I mean, I think it's a sin that he don't like girls. I'd give him douze points if I was in my twenties."
That's not the only surprise in store as Whitney gets down on one knee and proposes to Zack!
Fans are pleased to see Olly Alexander make a cameo in the episode...
Nice to see @alexander_olly in #Eastenders ❤️🇬🇧 #eurovision pic.twitter.com/7GzG1V7MiIMay 2, 2024
Oh hi Olly 👋🏼 bloody short scene though 😅 #eastenders pic.twitter.com/8W2uYWwdr4May 2, 2024
olly on tomorrow's eastenders ahh can't wait 😁 #eastendersMay 1, 2024
“I think ITS A SIN that he don’t like girls” - Bianca served an iconic line in todays episode about Olly 😂😂 #EastEndersMay 2, 2024
How does Johnny know Olly please 😭✋ #EastEndersMay 2, 2024
EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.