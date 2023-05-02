EastEnders fans stunned as two characters make a SURPRISE appearance

EastEnders fans were shocked to see Mia Atkins (Mahalia Malcolm) and Mackenzie 'Mack' Atkins (Isaac Lemonius) make an unexpected appearance during last night's episode (Monday, May 1).

Brother and sister Mack and Mia were seen running around the church together at their cousin Albie's Christening. Their grandmother, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) was then heard shouting: "Will you slow down? This is the Lord's house!" as Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) laughed at the siblings playful antics.

Prior to their brief reappearance last night, EastEnders youngsters Mack and Mia were last seen months ago in December 2022 when Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) put on a Christmas panto for the Walford residents.

Mia and Mack Atkins were spotted at Albie's Christening after months off-screen. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans will know that Mack and Mia have had a turbulent upbringing after their mum Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) was killed by their abusive dad Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) in 2020.

After killing his wife, Gray nearly did the same to Mack and Mia when he tried to end his life and take them with him, but was convinced not to go through with it by Shirley Carter (Linda Henry).

Gray Atkins murdered his wife Chantelle after months of abuse. (Image credit: BBC / Jack Barnes)

And more devastation hit the children when their serial killer father was arrested for the murders of Chantelle, Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) and Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami).

After their traumatic upbringing, the siblings are now in the care of Karen and their grandfather Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths).

Fans were stunned at the rare Mack and Mia sighting last night and voiced their astonishment on Twitter...

mia and mac have emerged from the void?? #EastEndersMay 1, 2023 See more

Mack and Mia sighting 👏🏼👏🏼😮😮😮#EastEndersMay 1, 2023 See more

omg mack and mia have been let out the attic #eastendersMay 1, 2023 See more

Mac and mia spotted outside the cupboard! #EastEndersMay 1, 2023 See more

This comes after another young soap cast member made a brief return last month as fans were over the moon to see Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) young son Raymond make a rare appearance.

Six year old Raymond, who is the son of Denise and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), was seen celebrating his step brother Ricky Jr.'s (Frankie Day) hockey match win during a family dinner where he and his stepdad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) did a toast for Ricky.

Prior to that short scene, Raymond was last seen on Christmas Day when the Fox-Brannings went to Phil's for Christmas lunch.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.