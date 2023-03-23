Who plays Zack in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

EastEnders favourite Zack Hudson first arrived on the Square in 2021, where it was revealed that he was Sharon Watts' (Letitia Dean) long-lost brother.

Since his arrival, he's been a part of some major storylines including accidentally running over his girlfriend Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) while giving her sister Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) a driving lesson and then he cheated on her with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) which caused Nancy's exit from Walford.

He has been facing some tough hardships recently after he was diagnosed with HIV. He then had to deal with the devastating loss of his baby daughter Peach who he shared with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) after she was diagnosed with Edwards' Syndrome.

Zack has since told Whitney about his HIV diagnosis, who initially reacted badly to the revelation, but now it seems that they're on their way to rekindling their romance.

So, who plays Zack in EastEnders? Read below to find out...

Who plays Zack in EastEnders?

Actor and model James Farrar plays Zack in EastEnders. You may recognise James from his role as the terrifying East End gangster Lester Watts in Call The Midwife back in 2017.

In 2015, James appeared as Dean Fallon in Silent Witness, as well as appearing in many other TV roles including Hollyoaks as Liam Gilmore and Steven Cropper in Doctors.

Before landing the role of Zack in EastEnders, he played a character called Brendan in 2011.

James is also a successful model, shooting campaigns opposite supermodels Kate Moss and Barbara Palvin.

Zack has been through tough times in EastEnders recently. (Image credit: BBC)

Is James Farrar married?

James has been married to Ali Roff Farrar since 2017 and they welcomed their first child together in 2021.

How old is James Farrar?

James is 35 years old. He was born on June 19, 1987.

How are Kathy and Zack related in EastEnders?

Kathy was married to villain Gavin Sullivan (Paul Nicholas), who was the biological father of Zack and Sharon.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.