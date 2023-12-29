EastEnders fans sure someone KNOWS what The Six did!

EastEnders fans are convinced that one Walford resident is about to work out The Six's secret!

But will the suspicious person reveal all?

The Six are working really hard to keep their actions of Christmas Day quiet. After all, whacking Nish over the head with a broken bottle and stabbing Keanu in the back isn't something you want everyone talking about!

With Keanu's body stashed under the floorboards at the cafe, Nish still out cold in hospital, and witness Rocky safely in police custody, it looked like The Six had covered all bases.

Will Suki tell Eve the truth? (Image credit: BBC)

Except...

Suki and Eve have revealed their love to the whole Square. They're happily planning a life together, free from her abusive husband.

But Suki hasn't told Eve what she and the other five women did.

And as we all know, Eve is a smart cookie.

In Thursday's episode, Eve and Suki revealed they were together in The Vic. But almost as soon as they did, Suki got a message from The Six. Linda, who was nearby, got a message at the same time - and there was a little flicker in Eve's eye as she noticed.

EastEnders fans are convinced Eve is already suspicious.

And despite Suki being strong so far and leading The Six in their attempts to cover up their crimes, they reckon she could be the weak link, if she tells Eve everything!

Is Suki the weak link? (Image credit: BBC)

Whether Suki wants Eve to know or not, she may have no choice soon cos it looks like it wont be long before she figures out something is up! Add to that Stacey acting out of character too & Eve will be all over it 🤷‍♀️ #Sukeve #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/l1OmgKftmPDecember 28, 2023 See more

Jean's reaction to #Sukeve being a couple 😂 I'm so damn proud of Suki for publicly coming out to the rest of the pub. 😭 Eve is definitely suspicious about why Suki and Linda got texts at the same time, so it probably won't be long before she starts asking questions. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/ukOT9QJL00December 28, 2023 See more

"It looks like it won't be long before she figures out something is up," pointed out one fan on social media, adding: "Eve will be all over it."

Another viewer said: "Eve is definitely suspicious."

Suki wants to tell Eve so bad 😞 the way they hold each other 😭 I am unwell pic.twitter.com/L8QhAej1OqDecember 27, 2023 See more

i adore them and their love for each other. they are so strong and i even thought suki was gonna tell eve what happened. the writers probably want it to stay between the six but i feel like suki and stace will tell eve pic.twitter.com/zx5NvkgBd2December 27, 2023 See more

Others thought that it was Suki who might break, and tell Eve everything.

"I thought Suki was gonna tell Eve what happened," wrote one fan, with another saying: "Suki wants to tell Eve so bad."

With Sharon a mess, Kathy in bits after Rocky's arrest, and Linda back on the booze, it looks like there are a few of the women who could cause everything to fall apart. Will Suki be the one who breaks first?

EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer. Check our TV Guide for more information.