EastEnders fans 'work out' how LEGENDARY character will FINALLY return

EastEnders fans can't wait for the day when soap legend Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) makes her highly-anticipated return to the Square after months away.

But now, fans may have rumbled how she makes her explosive comeback to Walford after she left following her son Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) devastating Christmas exit.

Shirley temporarily left Walford last year after the presumed death of Mick on Christmas Day, where she was forced to accept that he had got lost at sea.

Unable to cope with the harrowing loss, Shirley needed to get away from Walford and gave Denise Fox (Diane Parish) the keys to look after the Vic.

She then left the Square to go and stay with her daughter Carly Wicks (Kellie Shirley), taking the family dog Lady Di with her.

EastEnders legend Shirley Carter left the Square last year and hasn't returned since. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, a lot has happened during Shirley's absence, with the arrival of the Knight family who have since taken over the boozer and now new information has come to light about Mick's baby.

Recently, landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was shaken to hear that Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) had given birth to Mick's baby son in prison and was sending him to live with her brother Ricky (Sid Owen) in Germany.

During last night's episode (Wednesday, August 16), Linda debated whether to fight for custody of Janine and Mick's son as she thought it would be what Mick would have wanted and to have all his children be together.

However, her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and George Knight (Colin Salmon) were quick to voice their disapproval of the idea, but Linda adamantly went against their words and met with a solicitor to see what she could do.

Elaine Peacock and George Knight disapproved of Linda Carter's plans to get custody of Mick's baby son. (Image credit: BBC)

Opening up to her friend Alfie Moon about the issue, Linda told him: "But I don't have Mick, Alfie. And that little boy is another part of Mick that I could have in my life forever."

Now, some fans believe that this baby bombshell will prompt Shirley to return to Walford so that she and Linda could look after the baby together...

That is another reason WHY I think this could bring Shirley back. Yes she hated Janine’s guts, but as the baby is a part of Mick and her flesh and blood, Linda and Shirley could team up to take care of the baby. (1/2) #EastendersAugust 16, 2023 See more

I'd like Shirley to return with George Michael and to take custody of Janine and Mick's baby, maybe get The Albert off Jo or Kathy @bbceastenders #EastendersAugust 15, 2023 See more

#EastEnders Grandma Shirley needs to swoop in on her broomstick to claim Mick's baby 🧹August 16, 2023 See more

