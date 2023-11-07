EastEnders return leaked as fans spot ICONIC character in behind-the-scenes video?
EastEnders fans believe they noticed a familiar face in a behind the scenes video.
Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans may have spotted another major cast return as they noticed a woman who looked just like Jane Beale (Laurie Brett) in the background of a behind-the-scenes video.
Ian Beale's (Adam Woodyatt) ex-wife Jane was last seen in 2017 after vengeful Max Branning (Jake Wood) forced her to leave the Square.
Ever since Ian's other ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was brought back from the dead after 25 years, fans have been wanting soap bosses to bring back the legendary Jane Beale.
In a soap history-making twist, it was revealed that Cindy had been in witness protection and living under the name Rose Knight for all these years.
Ian and Cindy have since reunited and put down roots in the Square, but despite rekindling their romance, their relationship has been tested by Cindy's ex-husband George Knight (Colin Salmon).
Cindy was married to George when she was living as Rose in Marbella and while there is still chemistry between the two, could the arrival of Jane turn Ian's head?
The return theory was sparked after EastEnders released a video about Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, as she takes us through her day at work.
After getting her hair and makeup done, Kellie walked past a lady sitting on her phone who had a striking resemblance to Jane.
One fan took to Twitter with a screenshot of the video and asked: "Is it just me or does this look like Jane Beale behind Linda on her day in the life on tiktok?".
After bringing back the Beale family this year, could now be the time for Jane to complete the turbulent Beale reunion?
This speculation comes as Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) is set to return to the Square with her cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) after 15 years of living in France with her mum, Selina (Daisy Beaumont).
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One
