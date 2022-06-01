EastEnders shares fun FIRST LOOK video of Royal visit in special Jubilee episode

EastEnders has released a special first look at The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's highly-anticipated Royal visit.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are due to make their Royal visit to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, where they will be guest-starring in a special Jubilee episode of EastEnders and join the Albert Square residents for a celebratory Jubilee street party.

In the first part of the video, we see the excited residents laugh along as Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) talks about rum from Trinidad with The Duchess of Cornwall.

As the pair joke that "a drop a day keeps the doctor away," The Duchess teases that she's already tried it in Trinidad.

"You've tried it in Trinidad? And you're still standing ma'am?" Partick jokingly questions.

He then offers her a tipple and she delightfully agrees!

We then see Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) showing The Prince of Wales around the Square, while Martin Fowler (James Bye) walks over to soap royalty Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

"How amazing is that?" Martin says to Sharon after joking with The Prince of Wales about his fruit and veg stall.

"I can't believe it. Do you think I could ask a favour?" she asks.

"Well, it takes a princess to ask a duchess, doesn't it? Good luck," he replies, referring to the fact that Sharon's late dad, Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) used to call her princess, and that's been her nickname since.

But what favour does Sharon want to ask of The Duchess of Cornwall?

Sharon had a favour to ask! (Image credit: BBC)

The long-running soap has been preparing for the momentous occasion, with the soap commemorating The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall’s Royal visit with a brand new take on the iconic theme tune.

Meanwhile, a very special moment was shared during their visit as the royal couple joined the cast and crew for a photograph where The Prince of Wales kindly lent his coat to Letitia after noticing how cold she was.

Talking about the once-in-a-lifetime moment, Letitia said: “Today was a very special day for all at EastEnders. As a company, we are all incredibly proud of the show we make but to have a visit from the Royal family makes it all the more special.

“To have the opportunity to mark the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee with a visit from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall was just beautiful and it will go down in EastEnders history but it was made all the more special for me when The Prince of Wales handed me his coat to keep me warm — what a gentleman, what a couple, what as we say in EastEnders a proper family.”

This special Jubilee episode airs on Thursday, June 2 at 7.30 pm on BBC One.