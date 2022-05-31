EastEnders to get a NEW theme tune for special Jubilee episode
By Grace Morris published
EastEnders has added a royal twist to their beloved theme tune to celebrate The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's Royal visit for the Jubilee episode.
EastEnders will be commemorating The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall’s Royal visit with a brand new take on the iconic theme tune.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are due to make their Royal visit to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, where they will be guest starring in a special Jubilee episode of EastEnders and join the Albert Square residents for a celebratory Jubilee street party.
To celebrate the momentous occasion, the long-running soap has composed a Jubilee theme tune by original theme tune composer Simon May, which will play in the special episode on Thursday, June 2nd as the residents celebrate the Royal visit and make a toast to Her Majesty The Queen’s seventy-year reign.
Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said: “To have Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall not only visit us all in Walford, but to also appear in an episode, we felt it was only right that we marked this extremely momentous episode with a fitting tribute and what better way than to wish Their Royal Highnesses on their way from Albert Square than with a special Jubilee version of our iconic theme tune, remastered by the very talented Simon May.”
This isn’t the first time a new variation of the theme tune has been made, with the most well-known versions being Julia’s Theme and Peggy’s Theme which are used for notable occasions, usually when a long-standing character departs the soap or an emotional event has occurred.
EastEnders star Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, has also given some inside info on what fans can expect to see.
She revealed: “Mick has applied to be part of ‘The Big Jubilee Lunch’ and gets a phone call saying ‘You have been randomly selected to have a visit on the day by Their Royal Highnesses Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.’
“He’s not allowed to tell anyone, but he does share it with Linda, who is a huge royalist. So they are the only ones who know they are getting this visit, and it’s about pulling out all the stops because they know it’s going be an extra special day.”
She continues, “It was filmed ‘as live’ so we only had one go, and it was treated for Charles and Camilla like a normal ‘meet and greet.’
“When they arrived, there was an impromptu round of applause from us, which hadn’t been scripted. And then I looked after Charles, and Danny Dyer (who plays Mick) looked after Camilla, and we essentially guided them around the square, in character.
“We introduced them to different people, and we had a cake and unveiled a plaque. For Linda, all her Christmases have come at once. It was all a bit improvised but very exciting.”
This very special episode airs on Thursday, June 2 at 7:30 pm on BBC One.
