EastEnders star Bonnie Langford on why she refused to watch Kush’s brutal death

Ex-EastEnders star Bonnie Langford revealed that she refused to watch her on-screen son Kush Kazemi’s (Davood Ghadami) heartbreaking death.

Bonnie played Kush’s mother Carmel who first appeared in EastEnders in 2015, but left in 2018 after the tragic death of her other son Shakil Kazemi (Shaheen Jafargholi) who was fatally stabbed by a gang member.

Kush was murdered last year by serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), who pushed him in front of an oncoming tube train.

The market trader was going to run away to start a new life with his fiancé Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty). But Gray was wracked with jealousy and murdered him so that he could pursue a relationship with Whitney instead.

Talking to Inside Soap (opens in new tab), Bonnie opened up about the fact that she couldn’t watch Kush’s horrible murder.

She said: “Davood is adorable, such a lovely man, and that wasn’t a nice ending. So I didn’t watch Kush being chucked under a tube train, no, I didn’t want to see that. At least I just went off in the back of a taxi.”

“Carmel’s still in Dubai as far as I know, with her other son, Darius,” she added.

Carmel's son, Kush was brutally murdered by evil Gray Atkins. (Image credit: BBC)

Kush’s funeral was held in Dubai where Carmel now lives with her only remaining son, Darius (Ash Kizi), after she couldn’t face returning to Walford for the funeral due to all the bad memories there.

Fans were devastated after Kush’s death, and it appears Davood felt the same way after he shared an emotional post on his Instagram last year saying goodbye to the much-loved character.

The caption read: “I've had a blast. I will miss so many things about working @bbceastenders but it's the people that made it. Tell you the truth there were scenes tonight where there was zero acting required.

“It's hard to say goodbye... I will miss playing Kush - silly sausage might just have had too big a heart. But it's in the bits just before and after they call 'action' where my favourite memories are. I'm a very, very lucky chap. Thank you all for watching. Kush. Out. On to the next chapter....#Eastenders #kush #goodbye #bestmateieverhad.”

EastEnders airs tonight on BBC One at 7:30pm.