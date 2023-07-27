EastEnders star Danielle Harold teases new project after heartbreaking soap exit

EastEnders star Danielle Harold has hinted at a new project following her devastating soap exit.

Her character Lola Pearce-Brown tragically passed away from a terminal brain tumour in May.

The young mum's health had rapidly deteriorated and she spent her final moments with her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) as she slipped away in the early hours of the morning.

But now it seems that Danielle has got a new project in the works as she offered us a behind-the-scenes glimpse on her Instagram Stories.

The soap star quickly panned around a dressing room as she sat in the mirror getting glammed up, while a cameraman filmed her. Danielle offered no more details on what she was shooting.

Danielle played Lola Pearce-Brown for 12 years. (Image credit: BBC)

Danielle previously teased that she was going on an "adventure" during the weeks running up to her EastEnders exit.

She then appeared on Celebrity Hunted for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer, alongside former Coronation Street star Kimberley Hart-Simpson, which is yet to air on TV.

Following her soap death, Danielle won The British Soap Award for Best Leading Performer as Lola and also took home the Soap Actor Award at this year's TRIC Awards.

Danielle previously opened up about Lola's heartbreaking death as she revealed that the final script was "the most beautiful episode of EastEnders I've ever read" after initially struggling to find the courage to look at Lola's tragic final moments.

Lola lost her life to a brain tumour in devastating scenes. (Image credit: BBC)

Despite the final scenes taking an emotional toll on Danielle, she shared that it has been a "huge privilege" to portray such an important storyline.

Danielle told The Sun on Sunday: “It’s so important we get it right and that we tell the story as sensitively and accurately as possible. That’s the beauty of soaps, as they allow us to tell stories to that granular level of detail.

"This has been the biggest storyline of my life and, as an actress, it’s been such a huge privilege to have been trusted with something so important."

