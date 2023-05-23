EastEnders star Danielle Harold lands new role after DEVASTATING soap exit

EastEnders favourite Danielle Harold has landed her first new job since leaving the soap.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold has reportedly landed a new job after her heartbreaking soap exit.

Danielle, who plays Lola Pearce Brown in EastEnders, is set to leave the soap next week as her character will sadly pass away from a terminal brain tumour.

With her cancer progressing, the young mum has been getting weaker and was given just weeks to live after learning the devastating news that her palliative chemotherapy hasn't had any beneficial effect.

While Lola's final moments edge closer, it's been revealed that soap star Danielle has landed another TV project.

According to The Sun, Danielle has reportedly signed up to appear on Celebrity Hunted for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer.

She will join forces with former Coronation Street star Kimberley Hart-Simpson, who played Nicky Wheatley.

Danielle will leave the soap next week as terminally ill Lola Pearce-Brown sadly passes away from cancer. (Image credit: BBC)

A source allegedly told The Sun: “After filming’s Lola’s storyline, Danielle is keen to do whatever she can to help raise money for the fight against cancer. She will throw herself into the show and hopefully stay hidden long enough to beat the Hunters.”

Celebrity Hunted sees ten celebrity fugitives go on the run across the UK as they try to hide from an elite team of hunters comprised of former police officers, intelligence and army personnel.

They must survive for two weeks to win and avoid being tracked down by the Hunters who use state-of-the-art technical surveillance to find the fleeing stars.

This news comes after Danielle announced that she was going on an "adventure" after leaving Albert Square.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote on an orange background: "Thank you all for your lovely messages the last few weeks and following Lola's story I won't have a phone for a couple of weeks so please don't think I'm being rude I'm going on a adventure 😏😏 #standuptocancer."

It now seems that Celebrity Hunted is her next adventure.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.