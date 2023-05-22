Danielle Harold teases post EastEnders 'adventure'

EastEnders' Danielle Harold is going on an 'adventure' as she prepares to leave the soap.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold has teased that she's going on an "adventure" following her devastating soap exit.

Danielle, who plays Lola-Pearce Brown in EastEnders, is set to leave the soap in the coming weeks as her character will sadly pass away from a terminal brain tumour.

With her brain tumour progressing, the young mum has been getting weaker and is on palliative care.

However, Lola received the devastating news that her palliative chemotherapy hasn't had any beneficial effect and she now has just weeks to live.

But while Lola's final moments edge closer, actress Danielle has hinted at an upcoming "adventure" after leaving Albert Square.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote on an orange background: "Thank you all for your lovely messages the last few weeks and following Lola's story I won't have a phone for a couple of weeks so please don't think I'm being rude I'm going on a adventure 😏😏#standuptocancer."

Danielle previously opened up about Lola's heartbreaking death as she revealed that the final script was "the most beautiful episode of EastEnders I've ever read" after initially struggling to find the courage to look at Lola's tragic final moments.

Talking to The Sun on Sunday she said: "I didn’t want to read my final script. We pick them up from the script desk if we are in work and my final ones were sat there for ages!

"They kept asking me if I’d taken them yet, and I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to.' I left them there until I was ready. Then I had them at home for a few days — it took me a good two weeks before I was able to read them.

“I made myself a cup of tea, sat down in my living room and thought, ‘Right, just do it.’ I got to the second page and was in absolute bits."

She added: "It was the hardest thing to read but it's also the most beautiful episode of EastEnders I've ever read."

