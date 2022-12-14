EastEnders star Danny Walters on Keanu and Sharon reunion

Could 'Sheanu' be back on the cards in EastEnders?

EastEnders favourite Danny Walters has hinted at a possible reunion for Keanu Taylor and his former lover Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) following Keanu's shock return to the Square.

Danny left fans gobsmacked after he secretly reprised his role as Keanu Taylor and made an explosive comeback to the Square after nearly three years.

The heartthrob mechanic went down in EastEnders history when he famously had an affair with Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), all while he was engaged to Phil's daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper).

Once their affair was exposed, Louise, Phil and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) all planned to kill Keanu as revenge. However, with the help of Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Keanu faked his death and fled the country.

He later returned in 2020 for Sharon, who told him to leave and never come back after she blamed him for the death of her son, Dennis Rickman Jr. (Bleu Landau).

Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor had a steamy affair. (Image credit: BBC)

Keanu did as she asked, but now he's back with a bang.

Talking to What To Watch, actor Danny revealed the reason behind Keanu's return —to rekindle his romance with Sharon.

"Sharon was always the reason that Keanu had a good purpose and a bit of drive. There was a deep, deep attraction to Sharon that I guess even Keanu couldn't explain if you asked him why there was an attraction.

"There is something that he's drawn to and I think it's reciprocated because Sharon has someone — not because he's younger, but someone who actually appreciates Sharon for who she is and that's why the relationship works so well.

"So Keanu has come back to the Square with the intention of creating a relationship with his son and to have an impression in his life, but also to rekindle that relationship with Sharon. That is maybe a motive."

Will 'Sheanu' be making a comeback?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.