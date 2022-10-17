EastEnders star James Bye teases 'tearful' and 'beautiful' funeral for Dot

EastEnders actor James Bye , who plays fan-favourite Martin Fowler on the soap, has revealed that "there's not a dry eye in the house" for Dot Cotton's (June Brown) upcoming funeral episode.

The soap is due to air a special tribute episode for EastEnders icon Dot later this year, who was played by June Brown OBE MBE.

June sadly passed away in April at the age of 95 after becoming a national treasure playing Dot Cotton in the long-running soap for 31 years.

The tribute episode will see the Walford residents have a touching funeral for Dot when they learn the sad news that she has passed away after she moved to Ireland to be with her grandson, Charlie.

Talking to RadioTimes.com (opens in new tab) on the National Television Awards 2022 red carpet, James told them: "The funeral for Dot is coming up — Martin plays quite a huge part in that, and for Sonia, as a support network for Sonia.

"And we've been filming those episodes today and EastEnders fans are gonna struggle with it because it's really tearful. It's beautiful, Natalie Cassidy gives the performance of her life. There's not a dry eye in the house."



June Brown played soap legend Dot Cotton on and off from 1985 to 2020. (Image credit: BBC)

It was also confirmed that some classic EastEnders characters from the eighties, nineties and beyond are set to return to Albert Square to pay their respects to their friend Dot in the funeral episode.

Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman CBE), his former lover Barry Clark (Gary Hailes), George ‘Lofty’ Holloway (Tom Watt), Mary ‘the punk’ Smith (Linda Davidson), Disa O’Brien (Jan Graveson) and Dot’s step-granddaughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) will all be returning to bid Dot a final farewell.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said of the special episode: “It’s an honour to invite so many of Walford’s beloved characters back to pay tribute to Dot.

“Over the years, Dot profoundly impacted the lives of many young people struggling with life’s biggest challenges. Her warmth, heart and compassion changed lives, so we wanted to reunite some of the people she helped the most.

“I’m thrilled these talented and generous actors wanted to share this special experience with us so we can give Dot a fitting send-off.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.