'EastEnders' star Lacey Turner confirms she'll be returning to the soap

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner has revealed she plans on returning to the BBC soap, following her departure from the series earlier this year. Her character Stacey Slater will be heading back to the square again after she went down for a crime she didn't actually commit.

Viewers last saw Stacey taking the fall for the crime, after being framed by love rival Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) for shoving her down the stairs. It was later revealed that Ruby had faked her injury to get her family to stop fighting, and Stacey had done nothing wrong.

But this won't be the end of Stacey's story, as longstanding EastEnders cast member Lacey Turner has confirmed she will return following the birth of her son Trilby.

In an interview with OK Magazine, she said: "It will be strange to leave Trilby when we’ve been together for the past five months. But I’m excited to go back and it’s always lovely to see everyone.

"I'm really lucky because although with a big storyline you can be working like any full-time job, there are a lot of times when I'm not needed so it works out perfectly.

"I also live not too far away from the studios so that always makes things easier and I can pop home between filming. I'm always home for bath and bedtime, too."

Lacey is mum to Dusty and Trilby with husband Matt, and added that she likes the idea of Matt staying home with the children, especially their baby son.

She said: "I like that Trilby and Matt will get to be together while I’m in work as I can just concentrate on that and not have to worry about a thing. It’s a privileged position to be in, I’m very lucky."

An exact date for Lacey's return to the Square hasn't been confirmed, but we'll definitely be seeing Stacey Slater back on our screens again. Lacey has played the character since 2004 and it doesn't seem like she wants to leave any time soon!

EastEnders continues on BBC1. Episodes are also available on-demand via iPlayer.