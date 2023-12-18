EastEnders star Shona McGarty reveals if Whitney will be KILLED OFF

EastEnders favourite Shona McGarty is set to leave the soap next year.

EastEnders legend Shona McGarty has revealed whether her character Whitney Dean will be killed off as she prepares to leave the Square after 15 years.

Whitney's time in Walford has been swamped in misery since she first stepped onto the Square in 2008.

She has suffered from sexual abuse, had a miscarriage, had a string of failed engagements, been stalked and went on trial for murder and dated a serial killer who murdered her fiancé Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) amongst many more traumatic events.

This year, she was dealt another devastating blow when she and her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) faced the heartbreaking loss of their baby daughter Peach, who was diagnosed with Edwards' Syndrome.

The couple have slowly begun to rebuild their lives since their loss and agreed to become foster parents, which is also set to end in disappointment in upcoming scenes.

Whitney Dean and her boyfriend Zack Hudson have been to hell and back this year. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking to Inside Soap Magazine, Shona explained the reason behind her decision to leave.

"It’s going to be the end of an era, or an earring, as the EastEnders saying goes. I’ve loved my time in Walford, but with the character of Whitney, bless her, she’s had some awful things happen to her, and I think she needs a break."

EastEnders is no stranger to killing off iconic characters as part of an explosive exit, so is it possible that Whitney could meet the same fate?

Luckily, Shona reassured fans that Whitney won't meet a devastating end and hasn't ruled out a return in the future.

She added: "The door’s open and I could always come back in the future. But at the moment, I want to pursue things that are in my heart, like singing — stuff that I’ve been doing since childhood and dreaming about. EastEnders has been amazing; I just want to do other things."

Whitney may return in the future. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders has teased a life-changing moment for Whitney next year, while the soap's executive producer Chris Clenshaw hinted that a "Christmas miracle" is in store for Whitney and Zack ahead of her exit.

He told Metro.co.uk: "There’s a lot left to come for her. I can confirm that she will be leaving next year, in 2024.

"She and Zack have a big story, and they kind of get a little Christmas/New Year miracle."

