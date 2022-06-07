EastEnders star Tameka Empson reveals return of MORE iconic characters
EastEnders favourite Tameka Empson has hinted at more old characters returning to the Square.
EastEnders favourite Tameka Empson, who plays Kim Fox on the BBC soap, has hinted at some more familiar faces returning to Albert Square.
The soap star appeared on This Morning today (Tuesday, June 7) to talk about the long-running soap and admitted that she had just shot an ‘old school EastEnders’ scene.
She said: “‘It had the banter, the speed. Sometimes it doesn’t have to be a heavy storyline, it’s a bit of life. We sometimes miss that.”
When asked about upcoming EastEnders storylines, she didn’t reveal any specific plot details but teased that we can expect some old faces to return...
“It’s really good. Some of the old characters are coming back as well,” she revealed.
With iconic villainous characters Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) making their explosive return to EastEnders recently, who else could be stepping back into the Square?
Could it be the infamous Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp)? With his brother Phil (Steve McFadden) currently serving life in prison, his return seems apt to help handle the chaos.
EastEnders legend Ross Kemp has previously revealed that he would be open to returning to the soap as the notorious Grant Mitchell.
Appearing on The One Show in March, Ross teased “never say never” when talking about returning to Albert Square as the iconic character.
"You never say never in this game. Never say never. Rule out nothing. Rule out nothing at my age," he said.
During Tameka’s interview, she also touched upon the new Baker family members being introduced and how they will become embroiled in an explosive storyline.
She said: “There’s quite a big storyline and they’re flying.”
It was recently announced that the Baker family would be expanding as Mitch’s (Roger Griffiths) estranged brother and nephews would be making their dramatic entrance to Walford this summer.
Musician and actor Omar Lye-Fook MBE, will be playing Mitch’s charming older brother, Avery Baker.
Joining him are his two sons, Felix, played by Matthew Morrison and Finlay, played by Ashley Byam.
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
