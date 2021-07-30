'EastEnders' star teases Dotty and Keegan’s steamy encounter

EastEnders star Milly Zero has opened up about her character Dotty Cotton’s upcoming liaison with married man Keegan Butcher-Baker.

In recent episodes of EastEnders, Keegan’s marriage to Tiffany has come under strain due to her spending hundreds of pounds on facial fillers, and risking her health in the process.

Next week, their relationship goes from bad to worse when Keegan’s pregnant sister Bernadette collapses, and she reveals that Tiffany has been supplying her with diet pills.

It's all going wrong for Tiffany and Keegan. (Image credit: BBC)

Dotty, meanwhile, recently slept with Vinny Panesar as he was grieving for brother Jags, but has left him heartbroken by giving him the cold shoulder.

During an encounter at the club, she lays into Vinny for telling Keegan about them, and feels terrible when he admits his true feelings. Once he has gone, she starts drinking.

Keegan later calls by to collect his wages, and Dotty offers her stressed-out house mate a drink.

The pair end up getting flirty, and Keegan ignores a call from Tiffany as things heat up, little realising that an infection from the fillers has caused his wife to take a turn for the worse.

Says Milly, “Dotty’s drunk, Keegan’s drunk, it’s late at night, and they’re both going through their own individual things. He’s got stuff going on with Tiff, and Dotty has the stuff with Vinny.

“When he walks into the office, she thinks ‘I can have fun with this guy.’ Dotty loves teasing people, she loves winding people up and getting under people’s skin. I don’t think she instantly thinks she fancies him.

“It’s been bubbling up with Dotty and Keegan for a while because they’ve had quite a lot of tension. He keeps getting at her about Vinny, and she keeps getting at him about Tiff.

“The way that Dotty and Keegan communicate is to have a little row and an argument. It’s their banter.”

The 22-year-old actress adds that she was stunned when she discovered that the two characters would get it on.

“It was a jaw-dropping moment,” she reveals. “I was on the train home, and I literally gasped.

“I didn’t expect it at all. It’s a really genius thing to put in. But it actually does make a lot of sense when you look at Dotty and Keegan’s relationship in the past. When I joined the cast, the first storyline I had was that Dotty fancied Keegan and she had a row with Tiffany about it.”

Tiffany and Keegan tied the knot in November 2019; running away to Scotland with Keegan’s siblings Bernadette and Keanu when their loved ones insisted that they were too young to get hitched.

It looked like their wedding was doomed when a scheming Louise Mitchell found out about the plan and told Keegan’s mum, Karen.

But after their furious families arrived on the scene, Keegan won them over by publicly declaring how much Tiffany meant to him.

Karen then took drastic action to ensure the wedding went ahead after Keegan and Tiffany missed their slot, and there were tears all round as the pair were declared husband and wife.

Two years on, and will Keegan’s infidelity spell the end for their marriage? Or, will the couple be able to put his cheating behind them and make a fresh start?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for full listings)