EastEnders to air SHOCK exit tonight as soap legend quits AGAIN

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, January 18) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders will air an explosive exit for Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) in tonight's episode after she dropped a huge bombshell in the Vic which destroyed her brother Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) marriage to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

Sam got up on stage at their joint karaoke birthday party to announce in front of everyone that Phil slept with Lola's mum Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit).

A devastated Kat flees the pub tonight, while Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) tries to reassure her that Sam might be lying. However, Kat knows that Sam is telling the truth.

As Phil tries to launch himself at Sam, George Knight (Colin Salmon) intervenes and tells him to go to his wife, while Sam is asked to leave by her nephew Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

Phil returns home to find Kat packing up her things and he continues to deny it. But as Kat begs him to tell her the truth, he apologises and confesses everything.

While Phil and Kat are at loggerheads, Sam says goodbye to her son Ricky Jr (Frankie Day), who is okay with her leaving the Square again as they discussed it earlier.

Everyone turns their back on Sam Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

However, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is outraged at Sam walking out on her son again and she wastes no time in pointing out that he is a hypocrite as he wasn't around for daughter Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) during her childhood.

Jack kicks her out of the house, only for Sam to come across an enraged Phil throwing her belongings out on the pavement. The pair get into a screaming match as he accuses her of destroying his marriage even though he paid her off.

However, Ricky Jr overhears Phil talking about how Sam blackmailed him and realises that his mum had lied about standing up to Phil.

A guilty Sam breaks down and apologises to Ricky Jr, who says he will see her soon and that he loves her.

Sam is emotional as she leaves the Square once again. (Image credit: BBC)

Sam soon bumps into Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) in the Square after he admitted to Kat that he knew about Phil's affair and didn't tell her. He demands that Sam leave and never come back.

Sam goes to Peggy's and takes money from the safe, before bidding farewell to Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and telling him that she might go to Canada.

Sam gives the money to Ricky Jr, who opens the package after she posted it through his letterbox along with the note 'Love Mum x.'

Sam is emotional as she heads to the tube station to leave Walford once again, looking around once last time with tears in her eyes.

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.