EastEnders to make rare move to BBC2 — here's why

EastEnders will have a scheduling shakeup next week which will see the soap make a rare move to BBC Two.

On Monday, July 3 EastEnders will air on BBC Two at its usual 7:30 pm time slot to make way for Wimbledon 2023, which will broadcast on BBC One from 7 pm to 9 pm.

EastEnders will then resume its normal schedule for the rest of the week on BBC One, airing at 7:30pm Tuesday to Thursday as per usual.

Monday's EastEnders episode sees Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) possibly facing jail time as she goes to court for the car crash that hospitalised her stepson Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega).

A panicked Kim is convinced that she's going to jail, despite Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and her boyfriend Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) trying to calm her down.

At court, Denzel gives his evidence, and then the footage from the crash is played, which spirals Kim into a panic attack. Will she go to prison?

Kim Fox faces the judge in court over her car crash earlier this year. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) asks the Knight girls to be her bridesmaids but her stepdaughters-to-be aren’t keen.

Her fiancé George Knight (Colin Salmon) reassures her to give them time, and when Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) gives Elaine a pep talk, she reveals that she’s delaying her wedding plans to take the pressure off.

Elsewhere, Lily Slater’s (Lillia Turner) not feeling well as the family conference approaches and the midwife discovers the pregnant teen has high blood pressure.

Lily’s told to stay off school until her baby is born. But as she worries about missing school, her dad Martin Fowler (James Bye) is quick to calm her troubles.

Over at the salon, Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) loved ones gather around on what would have been her 27th birthday.

Denise is emotional as she unveils a touching memorial plaque on Lola’s salon chair following her devastating death.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.