EastEnders confirms explosive return of HUGELY popular character

EastEnders is set to be rocked by more drama as Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle) makes her explosive return to the Square.

Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) long-lost wife Jo is back with unfinished business as she returns to stir up more trouble for her ex-husband and his fiancé Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

In upcoming scenes, Rocky is stunned when his estranged wife Jo makes an unwelcome return to the Square to taunt him with their divorce papers, but he's left rattled when Jo shares a message from 'his boy' Jasper.

Rocky is set to tie the knot with Kathy, but while she was planning their dream wedding, Rocky was harbouring a dark secret — he was already married and hadn't seen his wife for 25 years.

Rocky Cotton's feisty ex-wife Jo Cotton makes her explosive return to Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

He finally confessed the truth to his bride-to-be, but chaos soon came knocking when his secret wife Jo unexpectedly showed up on Kathy's doorstep earlier this year.

Luckily for Rocky, Kathy decided to forgive his lies and go through with marrying the car salesman.

Rocky is rocked by the unwelcome return of his estranged wife Jo. (Image credit: BBC)

After an abundance of sassy one-liners and slanging matches with Kathy and Rocky, feisty Jo refused to sign the divorce papers, despite Rocky's pleas.

But just as it looked like Jo was about to give in and sign the papers, she kept her promise and gave back the unsigned documents to a clueless Rocky, who believed that she had signed them.

Jo goads Rocky with their divorce papers and gives him a message from 'his boy' Jasper. (Image credit: BBC)

The Sun previously teased that a wild new resident would arrive in Walford in the form of Rocky's pet parrot, Jasper Parrott.

It seems that Jo's unwanted return sparks more issues for Rocky as he fights to win custody of his beloved bird. However, is this mysterious Jasper actually his parrot or is there something more?

What else does Jo have in store for Rocky? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.