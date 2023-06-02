EastEnders confirms explosive return of HUGELY popular character
An EastEnders favourite will be making their explosive comeback to cause trouble for a much-loved Walford couple.
EastEnders is set to be rocked by more drama as Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle) makes her explosive return to the Square.
Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) long-lost wife Jo is back with unfinished business as she returns to stir up more trouble for her ex-husband and his fiancé Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).
In upcoming scenes, Rocky is stunned when his estranged wife Jo makes an unwelcome return to the Square to taunt him with their divorce papers, but he's left rattled when Jo shares a message from 'his boy' Jasper.
Rocky is set to tie the knot with Kathy, but while she was planning their dream wedding, Rocky was harbouring a dark secret — he was already married and hadn't seen his wife for 25 years.
He finally confessed the truth to his bride-to-be, but chaos soon came knocking when his secret wife Jo unexpectedly showed up on Kathy's doorstep earlier this year.
Luckily for Rocky, Kathy decided to forgive his lies and go through with marrying the car salesman.
After an abundance of sassy one-liners and slanging matches with Kathy and Rocky, feisty Jo refused to sign the divorce papers, despite Rocky's pleas.
But just as it looked like Jo was about to give in and sign the papers, she kept her promise and gave back the unsigned documents to a clueless Rocky, who believed that she had signed them.
The Sun previously teased that a wild new resident would arrive in Walford in the form of Rocky's pet parrot, Jasper Parrott.
It seems that Jo's unwanted return sparks more issues for Rocky as he fights to win custody of his beloved bird. However, is this mysterious Jasper actually his parrot or is there something more?
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.