Emmerdale boss promises fans will be 'delighted' as familiar face returns for MYSTERY wedding

A blast from the past will turn up to the Emmerdale village for an upcoming wedding.

Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson has revealed that fans will be "absolutely delighted" as a familiar face will return to the village for an upcoming mystery wedding.

As Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) prepare to tie the knot, it looks like there's more wedding bells in store for the Emmerdale residents.

And it wouldn't be an Emmerdale wedding without its fair share of drama as executive producer Jane confirmed that a face from the past will be making a comeback, which viewers will be "absolutely delighted" with.

Talking to What To Watch and other press, she said: "I can tell you there is another wedding, at least one coming up, before we get to the end of summer and we'll be having familiar face returning before the end of summer, which I think the audience will be absolutely delighted with."

She also added that the returning character will remain in the soap "hopefully for the foreseeable" future.

Charity Dingle and Mackenzie Boyd are set to tie the knot... but there's another wedding in store. (Image credit: ITV)

While the identity of both the returning character and the couple getting married hasn't been revealed, it seems that Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and Nicky Milligan's (Lewis Cope) wedding will come under threat.

In upcoming scenes, nanny Nicky's mission to get married to Gabby as soon as possible backfires when she starts questioning his motives. Could she call off their engagement?

Gabby is unaware of her fiancée's evil scheme and that Nicky's father is Caleb Milligan (William Ash), who is the long-lost son of Frank Tate (Norman Bowler), making Nicky Frank's grandson.

Both Caleb and Nicky have been secretly working together to try and take down Kim Tate (Claire King) and everything she owns.

And Nicky's true intentions with his wife-to-be Gabby were also exposed, with their sham engagement all a part of their plan to steal Gabby's share of the assets too.

