Emmerdale boss reveals there are more dark secrets to discover about mysterious Nicky

Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson has teased that there are more sinister secrets to discover about deceitful nanny Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope).

Mysterious Nicky arrived in Emmerdale after landing a job at Home Farm as a 'manny' for Gabby Thomas's (Rosie Bentham) baby son, Thomas.

Gabby was instantly smitten with Nicky and it wasn't long before he proposed to the young mum after their whirlwind romance.

However, the charming babysitter's true identity was exposed when a shocking bombshell revealed that Nicky was the son of suspicious businessman Caleb Milligan (William Ash).

Not only that, but it was also revealed that Caleb is Frank Tate's secret son — making Nicky Frank Tate's (Norman Bowler) grandson.

Nicky was revealed to be Caleb Milligan's son and Frank Tate's grandson. (Image credit: ITV)

With Caleb being the long-lost son of Kim Tate's (Claire King) ex-husband Frank, Caleb believes that he is the rightful heir to Home Farm and Kim's hidden fortune, so Caleb and Nicky have been secretly working together to try and take everything Kim owns.

And Nicky's true intentions with his wife-to-be Gabby were uncovered, with their sham engagement all a part of their evil plan to steal her share of the assets too.

But Emmerdale boss Jane has hinted that there's still more to learn about Nicky's shady past, as she told What To Watch: "So we know that Nicky is Caleb's son, that's all kicked off. There is still something else to find out which I'm not going to tell you, but not all the secrets have been revealed yet."

Both Nicky and Caleb are also shrouded in mystery when it comes to who Nicky's mum is and Caleb's wife.

The identity of Nicky's mum remains a mystery, but we do know that she is still alive even though Nicky claimed that his mother died when he was a teenager.

Gabby Thomas and Nicky are currently engaged. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicky's secret mother was mentioned in a conversation between him and his dad, where Nicky wanted Caleb to get back with his mum. And it was clear that Caleb had no interest in trying to rekindle his relationship with his estranged wife.

However, we may have to wait a while longer to meet Nicky's mum as Jane revealed that there are currently no plans to bring her into the soap.

She said: "Not right now. We haven't got plans to meet Caleb's wife at the moment, I can tell you that. We haven't planned that yet. It doesn't mean it won't happen, but right now that's not on the cards."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX (opens in new tab).