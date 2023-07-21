Emmerdale fans all asking the same question after character's SHOCK exit

Emmerdale fans all have one question after a much-loved character's abrupt exit.

Emmerdale fans all have the same question after Marshall Hamston's (Max Fletcher) shock exit during last night's episode (Thursday, July 20) — will he ever return?

There was heartbreak for the much-loved couple Marshall and Arthur as Marshall bid an emotional farewell to the village and his first love Arthur.

As everyone celebrated Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) stag do, it was clear that Marshall didn't share their excitement as his worried boyfriend Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) questioned what was wrong.

A troubled Marshall refused to open up to Arthur and disappeared into the toilets. Later on, Jai spotted Marshall sitting alone on his phone and encouraged him to join in on the stag games.

After Marshall refused, Jai questioned why he was looking at colleges in Formby after catching a glimpse of his phone.

Marshall Hamston said goodbye to the village and his boyfriend Arthur Thomas. (Image credit: ITV)

Marshall was then forced to confess everything and told Jai that he was leaving the village to live with his auntie Jean and didn't want to go out with Arthur anymore.

Marshall eventually broke the devastating news to Arthur and ended their relationship, leaving him heartbroken at losing his first love.

Later, when Jean turned up to collect Marshall, the teen thanked Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) for everything she had done for him. He then gave Arthur a huge hug, who sobbed in his arms as they said how much they would miss each other.

Back home, Laurel comforted a reeling Arthur who broke down in tears after Marshall left the village.

After the tear-jerking scenes, fans were all asking the same question of whether Marshall's exit was permanent and if he was coming back to the Dales...

Is Marshall’s exit permanent? #EmmerdaleJuly 20, 2023 See more

Marshall left the Dales tonight. Wonder if he’ll be back and how this will affect Arthur in the future. Lovely character. Wishing the actor who played him all the best! Very talented young performer #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/09c2g33rPgJuly 20, 2023 See more

For those asking, there are no current plans for Marshall to return to #Emmerdale. 🥲July 20, 2023 See more

Oh I wish Marshall was staying #emmerdaleJuly 20, 2023 See more

Sadly, there are currently no plans for Marshall to return in the future.

Marshall first appeared in the village earlier this year and despite a rocky start, he and Arthur developed feelings for each other after they almost kissed.

Their romance endured many obstacles, including Marshall's homophobic dad Colin (Mark Noble) and the teens eventually became a couple after Marshall no longer had to hide his sexuality.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.