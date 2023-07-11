Emmerdale spoilers: Moira and Cain Dingle have TERRIBLE NEWS for Mack and Nate
Airs on Thursday 20th July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Moira and Cain Dingle Dingle have to make cuts at the farm in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Moira Dingle wishes it didn't have to be like this.
But times are tough at the farm, and Caleb's shenanigans have all but crippled the business.
With Cain's support, Moira has bad news to break to her brother Mack and Cain's son Nate both of whom work at Butler's.
The men reel as the couple tell them they're going to have to compete for a job.
Later, back at home, Nate is relieved when Tracy tells him she's backtracked on the idea of Caleb investing for the sake of family relations.
But when her hubby then tells her what's happened at Butler's Tracy's blood boils and with that she decides she's going into business with Caleb after all!
Will Caleb and Tracy cut a deal knowing Cain will explode?
The first cut is the deepest for Arthur who's in bits when Marshall says he's leaving the village.
After thanking Laurel for all she's done for him, Marshall gives Arthur a huge hug and exits Emmerdale.
Laurel's heart breaks as her son sobs in her arms over the loss of his first love.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
