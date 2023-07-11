Emmerdale spoilers: Moira and Cain Dingle have TERRIBLE NEWS for Mack and Nate

Credit crunch: Moira tells Nate and Mack there's only one job at Butler's.

Emmerdale's Moira and Cain Dingle Dingle have to make cuts at the farm in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Moira Dingle wishes it didn't have to be like this.

But times are tough at the farm, and Caleb's shenanigans have all but crippled the business.

With Cain's support, Moira has bad news to break to her brother Mack and Cain's son Nate both of whom work at Butler's.

The men reel as the couple tell them they're going to have to compete for a job.

Later, back at home, Nate is relieved when Tracy tells him she's backtracked on the idea of Caleb investing for the sake of family relations.

But when her hubby then tells her what's happened at Butler's Tracy's blood boils and with that she decides she's going into business with Caleb after all!

Will Caleb and Tracy cut a deal knowing Cain will explode?

The first cut is the deepest for Arthur who's in bits when Marshall says he's leaving the village.

After thanking Laurel for all she's done for him, Marshall gives Arthur a huge hug and exits Emmerdale.

Laurel's heart breaks as her son sobs in her arms over the loss of his first love.

