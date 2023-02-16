Emmerdale fans baffled by Will's sudden personality change as he goes to war with the Dingle brothers

Emmerdale fans were unimpressed by Will Taylor's (Dean Andrews) sudden character transformation as he put on a "tough guy" act during a fiery confrontation with brothers Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb Miligan (William Ash).

During last night's Emmerdale episode (Wednesday, February 15), viewers were astonished to see usual nice guy Will put on a hard man persona while he feuded with Cain and Caleb.

Currently, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) has been stopping Cain from seeing their young son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn), who is preparing to go to court for the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), as it would break Cain's bail conditions.

As Amy had to go to the solicitors to sign some paperwork, Will took Kyle to the playground while she was gone.

However, things got heated when Cain showed up to the playground to see Kyle and Will stepped in to stop him.

Cain was far from happy to have Will interfering and it wasn't long before Will threatened an ignorant Cain.

"You're just like your brother, aren't you? You don't think that rules apply to you. Well the law's the law and I'm gonna make sure you stick to it, so back off," he said.

Amy interrupted the altercation and Will stepped in to defend her as Cain was up in arms about Amy leaving Kyle with Will instead of him.

Caleb then showed up and dragged his brother to The Woolpack in a bid to calm down the situation.

Later on, Cain attempted to apologise to Will at the pub, but Will wasn't having any of his grovelling.

"You've only got yourself to blame, thinking you could bully me out of the way. No wonder Amy doesn't want you anywhere near her son. You're a headcase," Will replied.

Caleb then intervened to try and calm Will down, but Will and his newfound temper wasted no time in confronting Caleb too.

"You don't give me any orders up at Home Farm. I'm certainly not gonna take them in the pub. What you two need to realise is that you can't push me around. And any time you feel like trying, then I'm ready," Will said.

As the brothers walked away, Cain announced war against Will, telling Caleb that: "Don't you worry. He's gonna get what's coming to him."

Fans didn't like Will's sudden personality change and slammed his unexpected 'hard man' act as they thought that he was getting "too big for his boots"...

