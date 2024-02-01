Emmerdale fans BEG couple to break up after Charity's plea for help

Emmerdale fans are demanding that Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) split up after he shut down her cry for help during last night's episode (Wednesday, January 31).

Charity has been struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after accidentally killing gangster Damon 'Harry' Harris to save Mack's life.

The messy love triangle between Mack, Charity and his ex Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) came to a devastating conclusion after Chloe's dad Harry kidnapped Mack and held him hostage in revenge for his love rat ways.

However, everything came crashing down when Charity accidentally shot and killed Harry when she went to rescue Mack.

Charity has since tried to hide her trauma from her loved ones and carry on as normal. Meanwhile, Mack has also been secretly battling his own depression after Chloe took away his baby son Reuben when he chose to stay with Charity.

The couple have been struggling to confide in each other about their inner turmoil, which has put a severe strain on their marriage.

During last night's episode, Charity finally opened up to Mack about how she was feeling and asked him if he blamed her for losing Reuben.

He reassured her that he didn't and she then questioned him on why he never speaks to her about Reuben.

Mack revealed that the only way he could cope with the guilt of it all was blocking it out, but when Charity encouraged Mack to talk about what happened with Harry, he became irritated and shut her down.

"Why are we bringing it back up again, though? Have we not been through enough?" he said.

Realising that Mack wouldn't open up, a reluctant Charity decided to drop it as he told her that he wanted them to focus on the future and figure everything else out along the way.

Fans demanded the couple break up as they insisted that Mack didn't understand Charity's mental health struggles...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.