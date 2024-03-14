Emmerdale fans convinced Angelica will be RECAST as her future is revealed

Emmerdale fans think Angelica King will come back with a twist — a new face!

Emmerdale fans think Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) will undergo a shock transformation when she returns after her fate was finally revealed in last night's episode (Wednesday, April 13).

It was the day of Angelica's sentencing over the crash that killed Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling) on New Year's Day. Heath was tragically killed in a car crash after he, his sister Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) and friend Angelica stole Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) car and took it for a joyride.

Angelica initially blamed Cathy for the crash, but she eventually confessed that she was driving the car when Heath died and recently pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving.

Angelica was told that due to her being 14 years old, she would likely be sent to a secure children's home and not prison.

As Angelica said goodbye to her siblings in last night's episode, the family struggled over the fact that she would have to serve a custodial sentence at a Young Offenders facility.

Angel was sentenced to eight months in a secure children's facility. (Image credit: ITV)

The Kings were loading up the car when Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) came to wish her well, with Bob telling her: "I hope they're not too tough on you."

Angelica gave Bob an apology letter and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) reassured Bob that Heath would be proud of the way he's tried to forgive Angelica.

In court, the judge announced that Angelica would receive a lighter sentence due to her guilty plea and statements provided by friends and family. The judge then sentenced her to eight months in a secure children's home.

A devastated Nicola King and Jimmy King arrived home after the verdict and Nicola sobbed while clutching her daughter's stuffed bunny.

And there was more bad news in store as Brenda broke the news to Cathy that Angelica would be sent to a secure children's home four hours away in Bristol.

Fans now believe that Angelica will return in eight months time with a new face having been recast...

