Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Paddy Dingle KISS! What will Mandy say?
Airs Wednesday 13th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Paddy cheats on Mandy with Chas in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Chas Dingle's double mastectomy looming, she's feeling terrified.
Her son Aaron, who's been helping out at the Woolie, is stunned when he checks the rota and spots that his mum has only given herself two weeks off to recover from the major surgery.
When Paddy visits his ex, he manages to coax Chas into talking. As her walls come down, she confides her terror about what lies ahead as she tackles her cancer.
It's emotional to say the least but as the pair get swept up in their feelings, they find themselves kissing…
But Paddy's tactless response to the smooch, which he promptly labels a mistake, ends up really wounding Chas.
Determined to do the right thing by Mandy, Paddy later comes clean and is thrown when his girlfriend takes the news well.
It's time for the Kings to face the music.
Nicola and Jimmy are in bits as they head off with their daughter Angel who's been charged with death by dangerous driving which is likely to earn her a custodial sentence.
In court, the family crumbles as Angel, who's 14, is sentenced to spend eight months in a secure children's home.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!