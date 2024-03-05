Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Paddy Dingle KISS! What will Mandy say?

As Paddy comforts Chas, ahead of her double mastectomy, the exes end up kissing

Emmerdale's Paddy cheats on Mandy with Chas in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Chas Dingle's double mastectomy looming, she's feeling terrified.

Her son Aaron, who's been helping out at the Woolie, is stunned when he checks the rota and spots that his mum has only given herself two weeks off to recover from the major surgery.

When Paddy visits his ex, he manages to coax Chas into talking. As her walls come down, she confides her terror about what lies ahead as she tackles her cancer.

It's emotional to say the least but as the pair get swept up in their feelings, they find themselves kissing…

But Paddy's tactless response to the smooch, which he promptly labels a mistake, ends up really wounding Chas.

Chas admits she's terrified about her surgery and what lies ahead as she tackles her cancer. (Image credit: ITV)

Determined to do the right thing by Mandy, Paddy later comes clean and is thrown when his girlfriend takes the news well.

Paddy immediately confesses he's kissed Chas to Mandy. (Image credit: ITV)

It's time for the Kings to face the music.

Nicola and Jimmy are in bits as they head off with their daughter Angel who's been charged with death by dangerous driving which is likely to earn her a custodial sentence.

Angel King is sentenced to eight months in a secure children's home for her part in Heath Hope's death. (Image credit: ITV)

In court, the family crumbles as Angel, who's 14, is sentenced to spend eight months in a secure children's home.

