Emmerdale fans convinced NEITHER Al or Cain got shot in gun twist — was it someone else entirely?
Emmerdale enemies Cain Dingle and Al Chapman had a vicious fight which ended in a shock shooting — but who was shot?
Emmerdale viewers think that neither Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) or Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) were shot during their violent gun showdown during last night's episode (Monday, November 31) — but perhaps it was someone completely different.
Enemies Al and Cain reignited their feud after Cain rumbled Al's affair with his sister, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and things plunged into deadly chaos when Cain lured him to a barn armed with a shotgun.
During last night's Emmerdale episode, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) left the village after discovering that his mum, Chas lied about ending her affair with Al and was unable to cope with keeping the secret from the family.
Cain was grieving after his mum Faith's (Sally Dexter) funeral and was drinking alone at Chas' house.
However, he was interrupted by Chas' burner phone ringing, which she had hidden in a drawer earlier.
After finding the phone, Cain discovered a string of messages from a mystery man and set up a trap to expose the man's identity.
He called the unknown number and was furious to find out that it was Al and became hellbent on seeking revenge.
Cain sent Al a message rearranging a new meeting spot and as a delighted Al showed up to meet his lover Chas, he was left stunned to see Cain standing there with a shotgun.
The pair had an intense showdown, where Cain put the gun aside and admitted that it was just to get his attention as Cain prepared to fight the dodgy businessman.
Cain and Al violently brawled, but as they both fought to reach the gun, a gunshot suddenly went off — ending the episode on a major cliffhanger.
It's unknown whether Al or Cain has been shot, but fans think that neither of them have been shot in an unexpected twist — with one viewer commenting that they reckon Chas has fallen victim to the bullet somehow.
i reckon the gun went off but neither have been shot #emmerdaleOctober 31, 2022
Knowing #emmerdale it’ll be neither of them that got shot. Probs end up being Chas somehowOctober 31, 2022
Bet neither of them got shot #emmerdaleOctober 31, 2022
Shock, nobody is shot. But the gun going off shocks them to stop. But everyone please remember David got shot in the stomach and they put a plaster on him. #EmmerdaleOctober 31, 2022
I don’t think any of them got shot #emmerdaleOctober 31, 2022
Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
