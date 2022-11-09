Emmerdale fans fuming over GRIM forgotten storyline as Moira judges Cain

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle seemed to have forgotten that she killed someone in 2017.

Emmerdale viewers were annoyed with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) for judging husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) over the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) when she has also killed someone in the past.

Moira has been reeling from the fact that Cain has been sent down for killing Al, only to discover that it was actually his 10 year old son Kyle (Huey Quinn) who delivered the fatal blow and Cain took the fall for the crime to protect him.

After discovering Al and his sister Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) affair, Cain lured him to a barn armed with a shotgun. The pair violently brawled, which resulted in Kyle interrupting the feud and shooting Al.

Cain has been lying to Moira about the real reason he and Al were in the barn in a bid to stop Chas' affair from coming out. Instead telling Moira that he was furious with Al after he made some rude comments following his mum, Faith's (Sally Dexter) funeral and wanted to get revenge.

During last night's Emmerdale episode (Tuesday, November 8) Cain asked Kyle's mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) to move away so that the secret wouldn't get out about their son.

Moira has conveniently forgotten about her murderous past. (Image credit: ITV)

However, the pair were worried that Moira would dob Kyle into the police and Amy was torn as to whether she should listen to Cain's demands and run away with Kyle.

Moira tried to convince Amy to stay and reassured her that she wouldn't let the secret out.

As the dramatic scenes unfolded, fans were unimpressed that Moira was judging Cain over the murder, when the feisty farmer has her own skeletons in the closet.

Fans were quick to point out Moira's murderous past after she killed Emma Barton (Gillian Kearney) in 2017 — and, ironically, let her son Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) go to prison for the crime.

Who Killed Emma Barton? was a major "whodunnit" storyline which saw troubled Emma stand on a viaduct and supposedly jump off, causing her death.

Moira pushed Emma Barton to her death in 2017. (Image credit: ITV)

However, after Emma's post-mortem, new evidence came to light that Emma may have been pushed.

Moira was later revealed as the killer after she pushed Emma after she cruelly taunted Moira over the death of her daughter, Holly Barton (Sophie Powles) who died from a drug overdose.

Moira confessed to the police that she killed Emma, but Adam found out and, wanting to protect his mum, made a false confession and took the fall for the crime.

Emmerdale fans took to Twitter to remind everyone of Moira's past murder and that she doesn't have any right to judge Cain for what he did...

Umm Moira, girl, you willingly pushed Emma to her death so why are you judging Cain? #emmerdaleNovember 9, 2022 See more

Has Moira forgotten that she let her son Adam take the fall for her killing Emma Barton.@emmerdaleNovember 8, 2022 See more

Moira, pls. You pushed a woman off a viaduct. You've got no room to be high and mighty about this. #EmmerdaleNovember 8, 2022 See more

Cain did what he could to protect Kyle the same way Faith didn't want to tell her family about her suicide attempt to protect her family. Moira should understand that. She killed Emma Barton so her of all people should know how Cain feels. #EmmerdaleNovember 7, 2022 See more

@emmerdale So Amy and Kerry killed Frank, Moira killed Emma but Cain is getting the ear-bashing for not killing anyone...sounds about right...#emmerdaleNovember 7, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.