Emmerdale fans outraged over Noah’s latest shock twist

Emmerdale viewers are demanding that Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) gets a longer prison sentence, after only being sentenced to three months in prison for stalking Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland).

Earlier this year, sinister Emmerdale youngster Noah began stalking and harassing Chloe by tracking her phone and breaking into her house to take pictures of her belongings.

He also used a drone to spy on her, stole her possessions and planted a microphone in her room to listen in on her conversations.

Chloe was horrified after finding an album of photos he had secretly taken of her on his laptop.

After exposing his actions, Noah tried to hold Chloe hostage in his house until Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) walked in on the terrifying incident.

Noah restrained Chloe after exposing his vile behaviour. (Image credit: ITV)

Initially, Charity was adamant that she didn’t want the police to find out what he had done, but eventually made the decision to report him to the police herself, convinced that it was the right thing to do.

After finding out that his own mum reported him to the police, Noah disowned Charity and has been refusing to speak to her.

Earlier this week fans saw Noah face the consequences of his actions and receive his highly-anticipated sentence.

Charity showed up to her son's hearing. (Image credit: ITV)

Before a worried Noah faced the dock, his lawyer reassured him that: “There’s every chance you should receive a suspended sentence.”

As Noah faced the Judge, he tried to defend his actions by saying that he just wanted Chloe to like him, but his pleas were not enough.

Everyone’s hopes of a lenient sentence were destroyed when the Judge gave Noah a three-month custodial sentence and would have to face a stint in prison.

Noah sobbed after the sentencing and begged: “Mum? Mum, please, do something. Please!” as he was ushered away from the courtroom.

Angry fans on social media called for Noah’s sentence to be longer and demanded proper justice for Chloe…

Noah got what he deserved - but it's only a 3 month custodial sentence. He'll be out by September. He should of got longer - he needs to go down for years for what he put Chloe through. She deserves propper justice #Emmerdale https://t.co/sQhuoJV0HAJune 8, 2022 See more

whoop de do Noah got 3 months🙄if he's a good boy he'll probably get out early.I was hoping he'd be sent down for a while & who knows maybe he'll cause trouble in prison, get into fights & have to stay in there a hell of a lot longer 🤞😩#EmmerdaleJune 7, 2022 See more

That's Noah back in September and then committing an even worse crime by October week then! 3 months is nowhere near enough. #Emmerdale @MrBadger62 @memesEmmerdale @penniless_poet @sofaneilas pic.twitter.com/nzPFaCvd4MJune 7, 2022 See more

Noah is sent down for 3 months.He will be out probably in 6 weeks What would happen to him?Sometimes , the prisoners come out more hard liners then reformed charactersJune 7, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.