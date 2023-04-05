Emmerdale fans predict sickening baby kidnap twist and soap LEGEND return

Emmerdale fans think that an evil kidnapping twist could be on the horizon.

Emmerdale fans have predicted a dark kidnap plot for baby Thomas, as they believe that soap legend Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) could return and snatch his son from the village.

Jamie was last seen in Emmerdale in 2021 after he faked his own death in a car crash to start a new life away from his mum Kim Tate (Claire King).

However, the mother of his child, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) discovered the shocking news that her ex was still alive at Thomas' Christening last year after she overheard Jamie's daughter Millie talking to her brother over the baby monitor, who told him that their daddy loved him and wanted to see him.

She confided in Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) about the news, who both agreed to keep it a secret — until the bombshell was revealed that Jamie was secretly living with Millie and her grandmother, Hazel.

Kim later found out the truth about Jamie when Hazel claimed that he pushed her down the stairs before disappearing again.

But since the arrival of nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope), who was hired to look after baby Thomas at Home Farm, fans have been suspicious that he could have a secret link to Jamie, especially since he is now engaged to Gabby.

Could Jamie Tate be returning to kidnap his baby son Thomas? (Image credit: ITV)

During last night's episode (Tuesday, April 4) Gabby and Nicky celebrated their engagement with her mum Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and her step-mum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) at the Woolpack.

While the family were eager to get to know Nicky better, a suspicious Kim was far from pleased to hear that the young couple were set to get married.

Frustrated by Kim's hostility to the happy news, Gabby refused to listen to Kim's claims about Nicky, telling her that he was a good man.

"You barely know him! Who knows what his agenda is?" Kim questioned.

A defiant Gabby put her foot down and told Kim: "This marriage is going to happen, and it's going to be long and happy, and you're going to be forced to eat your words. So I hope they give you indigestion."

Skeptical fans now believe Nicky's sneaky connection to Jamie could cause him to return and kidnap baby Thomas...

I think Kim’s son Jamie is in contact with gabbys man and he kidnap the child #emmerdaleApril 4, 2023 See more

Jamie is sooo blatantly in contact with Nicky. #EmmerdaleApril 4, 2023 See more

It’s quite clear this is a setup by Jamie Tate. He wants his child and mothers money. #EmmerdaleApril 3, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.