'Emmerdale' fans predict THE END for Meena after shock twist

Manpreet knows what her sister did.

Emmerdale viewers reckon that the end is nigh for serial killer Meena, as her sister Manpreet turned the tables on her in a shock twist.



Manpreet and Menna were both injured by the explosion at the Woolpack which was masterminded by Al on Christmas Day, and Manpreet has been unconscious since.



Just before the explosion, Meena confessed her sins to Manpreet, leaving her sister reeling, but before she could do anything the pair were caught in the blast.

Manpreet as injured in the blast. (Image credit: ITV)

In the wake of the disaster, Meena – who was relatively unscathed from the explosion – has been hoping that her sister would die in hospital of her injuries, and her secrets would be safe.



However, when Manpreet’s condition began to improve, Meena decided to give things a little helping hand, planning to inject her sister with a syringe to finish her off.





Meena planned to kill her sister. (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet regaining consciousness put paid to Meena’s plans. But much to her relief, Manpreet didn’t remember anything that Meena told her before the explosion. While Meena was suspicious, she seemed to buy the idea that Manpreet has memory loss as a result of her injuries.

Later, however, when a doctor spoke to Manpreet and mentioned some things that Meena has said, viewers realised that Manpreet was faking having lost her memory.

“I remember everything about my sister,” said Manpreet. The line left fans predicting that Meena had finally met her match, and they were delighted at the twist…

Manpreet revealed that she remembered everything. (Image credit: ITV)

“Yes Manpreet remembers everything! Please let her finally put a stop to mental Meena’s murderous mayhem!” said @lori_sutton, and they weren’t the only one…

Yes Manpreet remembers everything! Please let her finally put a stop to mental Meena’s murderous mayhem! #EmmerdaleDecember 27, 2021 See more

Manpreet is playing Meena, she does remember all 👏🏼👏🏼 #EmmerdaleDecember 27, 2021 See more

Yes nice one Manpreet playing Meena at her own game #emmerdaleDecember 27, 2021 See more

But while many were delighted at the twist, others just hoped this meant the long-running storyline might be coming to an end. With Meena having been responsible for three deaths, some felt the plot was stretching credibility.

Oh yey, it's finally the beginning of the end of Meena. Hopefully #emmerdaleDecember 27, 2021 See more

Called it! Manpreet being a sly Nancy Drew. 👍 hopefully the start of the end of this crackers SL #emmerdaleDecember 27, 2021 See more

If this doesn’t result in Meena being exposed, not watching it anymore #emmerdaleDecember 27, 2021 See more

Will Manpreet expose Meena’s crimes? Or will Meena find a way to wriggle out of her confession?

Emmerdale normally airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.