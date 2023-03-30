Emmerdale fans rumble Gabby's SHOCK baby twist
Emmerdale fans have worked out Gabby Thomas' surprise pregnancy twist.
Emmerdale fans are convinced that Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) could be pregnant again after she had an unexpected illness during last night's episode (Wednesday, March 29).
In last night's Emmerdale episode, Kim Tate (Clare King) offered manny Nicky (Lewis Cope) a permanent position at Home Farm, unaware that he has been breaking the terms of his contract by secretly sleeping with Gabby.
Gabby was over the moon with how well their relationship was going and wanted to take advantage of their time together while they were alone at Home Farm.
As Nicky went in to kiss Gabby, she suddenly needed to be sick and ran off before the lovers could have an intimate moment.
Later on, a sick Gabby was asleep on the sofa, her illness clearly having progressed quite suddenly.
As a concerned Nicky asked her how she was feeling, she said: "I can't believe I was almost sick in front of you. If I look half as bad as I feel. You know, I think it was that seafood chowder. Knew last night was too good to be true."
Nicky comforted her and showered her with compliments, before telling her to let him look after her.
However, fans have a different conclusion as to why the young mum is sick and believe that Gabby is pregnant again. Could there be another addition to the Thomas family?
Emmerdale viewers rushed to Twitter to voice their theories on the shock baby twist...
So Gabby is going to be pregnant #EmmerdaleMarch 29, 2023
HUH Gabby being sick? Don't tell me she is pregnant?! #EmmerdaleMarch 29, 2023
Gabby is definitely pregnant #EmmerdaleMarch 29, 2023
Oh God - Gabby is pregnant! #EmmerdaleMarch 29, 2023
If Gabby were to fall pregnant, she wouldn't be the only one in the village expecting a baby as Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is currently pregnant with Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) baby after their one-night stand last year.
However, Mack's fiancé Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is still clueless about the fact that her husband-to-be is the father of Chloe's baby and the bombshell has since been a well-kept secret, despite Mack and Charity about to tie the knot.
Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.
