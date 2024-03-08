Emmerdale fans spot shock twist after comparing Ruby to notorious soap SERIAL KILLER

Emmerdale fans noticed similarities between Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) and serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) after her vicious tantrum during last night's episode (Thursday, March 7).

Ruby has been hellbent on getting revenge on the Dingle family for humiliating her husband Caleb Miligan (William Ash) after he had an affair with Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh).

Tracy has managed to escape the scandal relatively unscathed and Ruby decided to get revenge on her love rival.

Ruby wanted Caleb to prove that his loyalties lay with her by manipulating him into ruining Tracy's nursery presentation. Despite his initial hesitation, Ruby managed to convince him to destroy the event as a way to get the Dingles to stop making a fool of him.

When Tracy asked if there were any questions, Ruby kickstarted things by putting her on the spot about what experience she had with working at a nursery.

Caleb then chimed in by asking her about the financing model to fund the nursery and what would happen if she ran out of money. But just as the event was about to come to a close, the chaos was only just beginning for Tracy.

Caleb decided to bring up Tracy's past of being a sex worker in front of everyone and how she shouldn't be working with children due to her background. A humiliated Tracy broke down in tears and defended herself, saying that she did something she wasn't proud of a long time ago.

"Look, that's my past and I own it. But this is my future and I own that too," Tracy confessed.

The village residents stepped in to defend Tracy, but Caleb stuck the knife in even more by announcing: "But what about the present? Do you feel like you can trust her now? I have to tell you, not so long ago, she was in my bed almost every night. So you should ask her husband if he trusts her."

Things soon got too much for Tracy's ex husband Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) and he attacked Caleb in a fit of rage. As everyone left the event, Tracy pleaded with them to have faith in her and that she wouldn't let them or their kids down.

Nate was then arrested for stealing Caleb's cars and Tracy accused Caleb of tipping off the police. However, Caleb was horrified to discover that it was actually Ruby who had his nephew arrested.

Ruby went to The Woolpack to celebrate her success of destroying Tracy and she soon got into a showdown with Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley). Ruby had the last word by clapping back about Dawn being a prostitute too and sauntered off.

After a run-in with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Nate, Caleb returned home to find Ruby and his sister Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) at each other's throats.

Chas was disgusted with the pair and hit Caleb where it hurt by saying that she was glad their mother Faith Dingle didn't live long enough to meet him because she would be ashamed.

Chas' home truths were enough for Caleb to hit breaking point and he snapped at Ruby for hurting his family.

But when Caleb hinted that he would choose his family over her and that she needed help, Ruby hit the roof and exploded at him.

She screamed: "Why do you always do this to me?! Get me like this?! What is wrong with you?!"

"You are a snake. You're a poisonous snake," he replied.

"And you are still the sad little care home kid that nobody loves!" she shouted back and as Caleb left, Ruby screamed and smashed a glass.

Fans thought Ruby's crazy tantrum reminded them of Meena Jutla and compared her to the infamous killer...

