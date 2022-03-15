Emmerdale fans stunned as MAIN character makes an unexpected exit
By Claire Crick published
Emmerdale fans were surprised to see one village resident make a swift exit from the soap after shock love split.
Emmerdale fans were left surprised after Mackenzie Boyd made an unexpected exit from the village last night.
In the Emmerdale episode that aired on Monday, March. 14 Mackenzie decided to make a grand gesture to show his girlfriend Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) just how much she means to him.
But while Mackenzie might have surprised himself by falling head over heels for Charity, she has recently had her head turned once again by the return of her ex, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).
Fans of the soap know that Charity and Vanessa shared a near-kiss recently, but Mack is oblivious to what has happened and only knows that there is still chemistry between his girlfriend and her ex.
Last night, Charity was still stressed as she raced to get the Woolpack ready for the grand re-opening... but while she was fretting about bar stools and mixers, Mack was secretly getting a copy made of her front door key so that he could make his declaration of love.
Presenting Charity with some flowers and her front door keys back, Mack proudly told her that he was making things official between them by moving in. But sadly he didn't quite get the reaction he was hoping for when Charity told him she wasn't ready for them to be living under the same roof.
Devasted by the rejection, Mack decided there was nothing keeping him in the village and packed his bags... much to his sister, Moira's, horror.
Fans were stunned that Mack made such a hasty exit and took to social media to share their shock...
anyone know if mack is gone for good on emmerdale because if so … nrs 😪March 14, 2022
#Emmerdale @emmerdale Feel sorry for Mack. I like him. Hope he's not leaving. Maybe him and Priya could get together.March 14, 2022
don’t want mack to leave🥺 #emmerdaleMarch 14, 2022
While other fans aren't convinced that Mack has gone for good...
Ahh I don’t think 🤔 Mack has gone for good he’s just teaching charity a lesson I reckon #EmmerdaleMarch 15, 2022
Charity also couldn't believe that Mack was moving back to Glasgow where a friend of his had a job for him at a cab firm.
But is really the last we have seen of Mack, or will Charity realise what she has lost and make a bid to bring him back to Emmerdale?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.