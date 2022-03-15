Emmerdale fans stunned as MAIN character makes an unexpected exit

Emmerdale fans were left surprised after Mackenzie Boyd made an unexpected exit from the village last night.

In the Emmerdale episode that aired on Monday, March. 14 Mackenzie decided to make a grand gesture to show his girlfriend Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) just how much she means to him.

But while Mackenzie might have surprised himself by falling head over heels for Charity, she has recently had her head turned once again by the return of her ex, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).

Mack's grand gesture didn't quite pan out the way he hoped. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans of the soap know that Charity and Vanessa shared a near-kiss recently, but Mack is oblivious to what has happened and only knows that there is still chemistry between his girlfriend and her ex.

Last night, Charity was still stressed as she raced to get the Woolpack ready for the grand re-opening... but while she was fretting about bar stools and mixers, Mack was secretly getting a copy made of her front door key so that he could make his declaration of love.

Charity didn't believe Mack when he said he would be leaving the village and moving to Glasgow. (Image credit: ITV)

Presenting Charity with some flowers and her front door keys back, Mack proudly told her that he was making things official between them by moving in. But sadly he didn't quite get the reaction he was hoping for when Charity told him she wasn't ready for them to be living under the same roof.

Devasted by the rejection, Mack decided there was nothing keeping him in the village and packed his bags... much to his sister, Moira's, horror.

Fans were stunned that Mack made such a hasty exit and took to social media to share their shock...

anyone know if mack is gone for good on emmerdale because if so … nrs 😪March 14, 2022 See more

#Emmerdale @emmerdale Feel sorry for Mack. I like him. Hope he's not leaving. Maybe him and Priya could get together.March 14, 2022 See more

don’t want mack to leave🥺 #emmerdaleMarch 14, 2022 See more

While other fans aren't convinced that Mack has gone for good...

Ahh I don’t think 🤔 Mack has gone for good he’s just teaching charity a lesson I reckon #EmmerdaleMarch 15, 2022 See more

Charity also couldn't believe that Mack was moving back to Glasgow where a friend of his had a job for him at a cab firm.

But is really the last we have seen of Mack, or will Charity realise what she has lost and make a bid to bring him back to Emmerdale?

