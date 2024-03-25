Emmerdale fans work out Ella's SINISTER link to serial killer Meena Jutla

Emmerdale fans believe newcomer Ella Forster (Paula Lane) has a dark connection to serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) after Thursday's episode (March, 21) offered up a huge clue that added to the speculation.

Ella started working as a receptionist at the doctor's surgery earlier this year after defending Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) against her former boss.

She also came to the recue of Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) after Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) scolded her for breastfeeding in The Woolpack.

She's since sparked a romance with Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) as they bonded over a love of houseplants, but their workplace chemistry was met with disdain from Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker).

On Thursday, Ella confessed to Liam that she had a crush on him and that they should do the pub quiz together.

Ella and Liam Cavanagh struck up a connection at work. (Image credit: ITV)

A hesitant Liam asked Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) if he ever had a workplace relationship and voiced his concerns that he wasn't sure if it would be a good idea.

Cain asked Liam if she was a "psycho," to which Liam replied there was "no obvious signs" and Cain encouraged him to go for it.

Later on, Liam joined Ella at The Woolpack for the quiz night and were asked a question about serial killers, before Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) introduced herself as Liam's ex-wife.

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) made a comment about Liam's string of failed relationships and Ella insisted that they were just colleagues.

After the quiz finished, Ella and Liam left with a bottle of champagne in hand and they kissed each other goodbye.

Emmerdale fans think Ella could be connected to evil Meena. (Image credit: ITV)

But despite Ella coming across as a seemingly good person, fans are convinced that she has an ulterior motive and is hiding a dark secret.

Some fans believe that she could have a connection to Manpreet’s evil sister Meena, whose reign of terror saw her kill Liam’s daughter Leanna (Mimi Slinger), Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) and Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon). She also murdered two people before moving to Emmerdale.

This combined with the comments made in Thursday's episode has stirred up the rumour mill even more amongst fans that Ella isn't good news...

Ella has definitely got a dodgy past. Either she has killed someone or hooked up with someone older for their money. Her reaction when someone suggested that she might find a man who is ill and loaded suggested it’s happened before. Or in prison with Meena #EmmerdaleMarch 22, 2024 See more

Now we have seen more of Ella of screen I think @lane_paula is such a brilliant addition to #Emmerdale, there is rumours that Ella is meena’s friend and is out to get revenge on Liam? Is there any truth in this @soapscoop @DuncanLindsay..March 21, 2024 See more

Definitely connected to Meena. They keep hinting at it by mentioning “serial killers” randomlyMarch 22, 2024 See more

Isn’t she connected to evil meena? 🤔March 22, 2024 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.